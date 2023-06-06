New regime at PJA can raise jockeys' profiles as inimitable Dettori demonstrates the need for human stars

It is hard to believe given the way he is riding, but Frankie Dettori seems adamant he is indeed going to retire from the saddle this year.

The way he has ridden this season has been anything but the performance of a jockey whose powers are waning, with his victories aboard Emily Upjohn, Soul Sister and Prosperous Voyage last weekend demonstrating he remains one of the best in the weighing room.

Perhaps it is just a case that his decision to quit has released him from the pressure all top riders must face before big races and allowed him to perform so well in the top events. Whatever the reasons, the sport will miss him when he goes and not just for the virtuoso displays he produced at Epsom.