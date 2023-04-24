Desert Crown in pictures: top shots of the 2022 Derby winner in morning exercise
The chance to photograph the unbeaten 2022 Derby winner Desert Crown at Sir Michael Stoute's Freemason Lodge stables was too irresistible to miss on the first day of the Craven meeting last week. I arrived for 7am on a misty morning and was met by the affable head girl Sarah Denniff and the trainer, with a clear spring in his step.
Desert Crown was due to have a routine morning's exercise alongside his stable companion Bay Bridge, on the ten-furlong Side Hill canter. The two horses warmed up on the horse walk before being met by their regular riders, Robert Kosakiewicz on Desert Crown and Antonello Marcasciano aboard Bay Bridge. Walking through the blossoming trees of Freemason Lodge they joined the rest of first lot in the outdoor ring before peeling away to the gallop, behind the woods at the top of Warren Hill.
With the canter completed, the sun broke out and I could see just how big and burly a horse Desert Crown has developed into as a four-year-old. The son of Nathaniel had recuperated at Darley for eight weeks over the winter, spending time in the paddock and getting over the injury that forced him to miss the rest of last season.
We headed back to the yard to see first lot having a pick of grass and enjoying a roll in the huge sand pit. Desert Crown was so happy in himself, so clearly back in good fettle, that he had four rolls, a good sign for all to see.
The Brigadier Gerard Stakes on May 25 is the aim before hopefully a Group 1 schedule in the summer and autumn.
Desert Crown in pictures
