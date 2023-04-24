Desert Crown in pictures: top shots of the 2022 Derby winner in morning exercise

The chance to photograph the unbeaten 2022 Derby winner at Sir Michael Stoute's Freemason Lodge stables was too irresistible to miss on the first day of the Craven meeting last week. I arrived for 7am on a misty morning and was met by the affable head girl Sarah Denniff and the trainer, with a clear spring in his step.

Desert Crown was due to have a routine morning's exercise alongside his stable companion Bay Bridge, on the ten-furlong Side Hill canter. The two horses warmed up on the horse walk before being met by their regular riders, Robert Kosakiewicz on Desert Crown and Antonello Marcasciano aboard Bay Bridge. Walking through the blossoming trees of Freemason Lodge they joined the rest of first lot in the outdoor ring before peeling away to the gallop, behind the woods at the top of Warren Hill.

With the canter completed, the sun broke out and I could see just how big and burly a horse Desert Crown has developed into as a four-year-old. The son of Nathaniel had recuperated at Darley for eight weeks over the winter, spending time in the paddock and getting over the injury that forced him to miss the rest of last season.

We headed back to the yard to see first lot having a pick of grass and enjoying a roll in the huge sand pit. Desert Crown was so happy in himself, so clearly back in good fettle, that he had four rolls, a good sign for all to see.

The Brigadier Gerard Stakes on May 25 is the aim before hopefully a Group 1 schedule in the summer and autumn.

Desert Crown in pictures

Desert Crown and his exercise rider Robert Kosakiewicz head into the outdoor ring to meet the rest of Sir Michael Stoute's first lot at Freemason Lodge Credit: Edward Whitaker

Desert Crown and Kosakiewicz cross the Bury Road and head to the Side Hill canter Credit: Edward Whitaker

Desert Crown is put through his paces on the 1m2f Side Hill Canter in Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker

Kosakiewicz slows down Desert Crown after exercising on the Side Hill Canter Credit: Edward Whitaker

Desert Crown (right) follows Bay Bridge (ridden by Antonello Marcasciano) after exercising Credit: Edward Whitaker

Desert Crown and Kosakiewicz exit Side Hill Credit: Edward Whitaker

Sir Michael Stoute oversees the gallops work Credit: Edward Whitaker

Desert Crown has a roll in the sand pit at Freemason Lodge Credit: Edward Whitaker

And then has a pick of the grass Credit: Edward Whitaker

Desert Crown is washed down following his morning exercise Credit: Edward Whitaker

Sir Michael Stoute with his first lot Credit: Edward Whitaker

Desert Crown is tended to by Sarah Denniff, head lass to Sir Michael Stoute Credit: Edward Whitaker

Sir Michael Stoute catches up with Denniff after a pleasant morning watching his stable stars Credit: Edward Whitaker

