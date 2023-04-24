Racing Post logo
Desert Crown in pictures: top shots of the 2022 Derby winner in morning exercise

Desert Crown and his exercise rider Robert Kosakiewicz after exercising on Side Hill Canter
Desert Crown and his work-rider Robert Kosakiewicz after exercising on Side Hill CanterCredit: Edward Whitaker

The chance to photograph the unbeaten 2022 Derby winner Desert Crown at Sir Michael Stoute's Freemason Lodge stables was too irresistible to miss on the first day of the Craven meeting last week. I arrived for 7am on a misty morning and was met by the affable head girl Sarah Denniff and the trainer, with a clear spring in his step.

Desert Crown was due to have a routine morning's exercise alongside his stable companion Bay Bridge, on the ten-furlong Side Hill canter. The two horses warmed up on the horse walk before being met by their regular riders, Robert Kosakiewicz on Desert Crown and Antonello Marcasciano aboard Bay Bridge. Walking through the blossoming trees of Freemason Lodge they joined the rest of first lot in the outdoor ring before peeling away to the gallop, behind the woods at the top of Warren Hill.

With the canter completed, the sun broke out and I could see just how big and burly a horse Desert Crown has developed into as a four-year-old. The son of Nathaniel had recuperated at Darley for eight weeks over the winter, spending time in the paddock and getting over the injury that forced him to miss the rest of last season.

We headed back to the yard to see first lot having a pick of grass and enjoying a roll in the huge sand pit. Desert Crown was so happy in himself, so clearly back in good fettle, that he had four rolls, a good sign for all to see.

The Brigadier Gerard Stakes on May 25 is the aim before hopefully a Group 1 schedule in the summer and autumn.

Desert Crown in pictures

Desert Crown and his exercise rider Robert Kosakiewicz head into the outdoor ring to meet the rest of Sir Michael Stoute's first lot at Freemason Lodge
Desert Crown and his exercise rider Robert Kosakiewicz head into the outdoor ring to meet the rest of Sir Michael Stoute's first lot at Freemason LodgeCredit: Edward Whitaker
Desert Crown and his exercise rider Robert Kosakiewicz cross the Bury Road and head to the Side Hill canter
Desert Crown and Kosakiewicz cross the Bury Road and head to the Side Hill canterCredit: Edward Whitaker
Desert Crown is put through his paces on the 1m2f Side Hill Canter in Newmarket
Desert Crown is put through his paces on the 1m2f Side Hill Canter in NewmarketCredit: Edward Whitaker
Desert Crown after exercising on the Side Hill Canter
Kosakiewicz slows down Desert Crown after exercising on the Side Hill CanterCredit: Edward Whitaker
Desert Crown (right) follows Bay Bridge (ridden by Antonello Marcasciano) after exercising
Desert Crown (right) follows Bay Bridge (ridden by Antonello Marcasciano) after exercisingCredit: Edward Whitaker
Desert Crown and his exercise rider Robert Kosakiewicz walk off Side Hill gallops
Desert Crown and Kosakiewicz exit Side HillCredit: Edward Whitaker
Sir Michael Stoute oversees the gallops work
Sir Michael Stoute oversees the gallops workCredit: Edward Whitaker
Desert Crown and his exercise rider Robert Kosakiewicz have a roll in the sand pit at Freemason Lodge Stables
Desert Crown has a roll in the sand pit at Freemason LodgeCredit: Edward Whitaker
And then has a pick of the grass
And then has a pick of the grassCredit: Edward Whitaker
Desert Crown is washed at Freemason Lodge Stables
Desert Crown is washed down following his morning exerciseCredit: Edward Whitaker
Sir Michael Stoute with his first lot
Sir Michael Stoute with his first lotCredit: Edward Whitaker
Desert Crown is tended to by Sarah Denniff, head lass to Sir Michael Stoute
Desert Crown is tended to by Sarah Denniff, head lass to Sir Michael StouteCredit: Edward Whitaker
Sir Michael Stoute and his Head Lass Sarah Denniff
Sir Michael Stoute catches up with Denniff after a pleasant morning watching his stable starsCredit: Edward Whitaker

Edward WhitakerRacing Post photographer
Published on 24 April 2023
