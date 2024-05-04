The King and Queen appointed joint-patrons of the Jockey Club

The King and Queen have been appointed joint-patrons of the Jockey Club, a role previously held by Queen Elizabeth II for 68 years prior to her death in September 2022.

Both royals are honorary members of the Jockey Club: the King has been a member since 1980 and the Queen since 2015. In addition, the Queen is a patron of the National Stud and president of the Ebony Horse Club, a riding charity in Brixton, London.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her bloodstock interests passed to the King before being transferred to the joint-ownership of the King and Queen in February last year to reflect the keen interest both hold in racing and breeding.

This was highlighted at Royal Ascot last summer when the King and Queen were pictured celebrating the success – their first at the meeting – of Desert Hero in the King George V Stakes.

Jockey Club senior steward Sandy Dudgeon said: “We are honoured that their Majesties have accepted our invitation to become joint-patrons of the Jockey Club. They have shown great enthusiasm and support for equestrian sports over many years, and everyone in racing in Britain and overseas was thrilled to see them enjoy success at Royal Ascot last year.

“Their patronage is a recognition of horse racing not only as a sport which provides entertainment to millions of people, but one which is also part of the fabric of British life, contributing so much both financially and, in broader terms, to the local communities in which it operates.”

Last week, it was announced the King was returning to public-facing duties after responding positively to treatment for prostate cancer, which had been diagnosed in February.

While the King’s attendance at Royal Ascot this year has not been confirmed, it has been reported that he wishes to be at the meeting for at least one day. This year’s fixture features the first running of the renamed Group 1 King Charles III Stakes, formerly the King’s Stand Stakes.

