New £50,000 jockeys' challenge launches as the World Pool returns to Britain and Ireland on 2,000 Guineas day

The World Pool returns to Britain at Newmarket this weekend and a £50,000 jockeys' charity challenge has been launched for the races it covers during the British and Irish Flat seasons.

The World Pool UK and Ireland Jockeys' Championship will see riders compete and earn points across those contests in the respective countries, with the winning points awarded based on the World Pool win dividend.

The initiative begins with the Qipco 2,000 Guineas day on Saturday and ends on British Champions Day at Ascot on October 19. The overall winner will receive £50,000, which will be donated to a charity of their choice.

The World Pool involves tote operations from various countries commingling to allow punters to bet into the same pool across the world on specific race days, and has been a growth area for British and Irish racing. It was launched by the Hong Kong Jockey Club, in partnership with the UK Tote and Ascot, in 2019.

Michael Fitzsimons, executive director of wagering products at the Hong Kong Jockey Club, said: "It will provide a different dimension and further competition to World Pool race days right up until Qipco British Champions Day in October.

“It’s a unique competition, with a jockey’s points being determined by World Pool win dividends. We are committed to giving money back to racing and good causes, and this seemed the perfect way to do that."

The 1,000 Guineas on Sunday will be a World Pool race for the first time this year, while the Irish 1,000 Guineas and Tattersalls Gold Cup have also been added. Races already in the World Pool include all contests on Derby day at Epsom, throughout Royal Ascot, as well as Irish Derby day at the Curragh.

Fitzsimons added: "It’s fantastic to be returning to the UK and Ireland with an extended World Pool fixture list this year now featuring the English and Irish 1,000 Guineas. We look forward to making these historic fillies’ Classics available to customers from around the world."

