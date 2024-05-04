Aidan O'Brien talks City Of Troy, Ylang Ylang and more in an interview with Paul Kealy

Aidan O’Brien is the star of Saturday’s Morning Post Guineas Festival preview show , which started at 10am. He talks about his two big hopes for the Newmarket Classics this weekend, headed by the unbeaten potential superstar City Of Troy.

The apple of O’Brien’s eye since day one, City Of Troy goes into the Qipco 2,000 Guineas as odds-on favourite to give the Ballydoyle maestro his 11th winner in the big race.

“Everything is good with City Of Troy,” O’Brien said. “We’ve done as much as we can for him ahead of his first run.

“He’ll get better as he stretches out [in trip]. We’ll have to see what happens after the Guineas but, all being well, I believe the lads are thinking at the moment of going for the Derby.”

O’Brien, who often has been multiply represented in the first two Classics of the campaign, also relies on just one runner, Ylang Ylang , in Sunday’s Qipco 1,000 Guineas .

Generally a 4-1 second-favourite with most bookmakers, the daughter of Frankel travels to Newmarket with O’Brien upbeat about her chance.

“She works like a filly who will get further,” O’Brien said. “We’ll learn a lot more about her on Sunday. She’s working well and is fit. She could be an Oaks filly after this.”

O’Brien chats about running plans for many of his other stable stars, including the unbeaten three-year-old colt, Henry Longfellow, about whom “everything seems well at the moment”, Diego Velazquez, who is “likely to start in the French Derby”, and Ascot Gold Cup contender Kyprios during the 12-minute interview.

He also gives an insight into his big hopes for the Classic trials at Chester, York and Lingfield, with Weatherbys Epassport Cheshire Oaks entry Buttons given a positive mention.

The Kingman filly is expected to leave her two-year-old form behind given the opportunity to tackle middle distances this term.

O’Brien reveals the names of several two-year-olds who punters should look out for over the next fortnight or so as he looks to put his team together for the major juvenile events at Royal Ascot next month.

It's a fascinating, must-watch interview with the legendary trainer, who also speaks of his pride and privilege at being inducted into the Qipco British Champions Series Hall of Fame.

