Australian jockey Dean Holland dies after fall at Donald racecourse

The Australian racing community was in mourning on Monday after jockey Dean Holland died in a fall at Donald racecourse. He was 34.

Victorian Jockeys' Association CEO Matt Hyland confirmed the tragic news on Monday, saying the organisation is "incredibly devastated" by the death of the jockey.

Holland was treated by paramedics on course and an air ambulance was dispatched, but he could not be saved.

In a statement, Victoria Police said: “Police will prepare a report for the coroner following the death of a jockey in Donald on April 24. The male was riding in a race at a track on Racecourse Road when he fell around 1.30pm. He was worked on by paramedics but sadly died at the scene. Work Safe have been notified and will investigate. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

A popular member of the weighing room, Holland was a proud father of four young children with his wife Lucy.

The two-time Group 1 winner fell when his mount Headingley, who was racing in second place, veered in sharply and crashed through the inside rail and, in doing so, brought down Alana Kelly's mount Time To Rumble. Kelly was uninjured.

Victoria trainer Peter Moody tweeted his condolences to Holland's family: "Vale Dean Holland. Thoughts and prayers to Lucy and his beautiful young family. Way too soon. RIP young man."

Leading jockey Kerrin McEvoy also tweeted: "So very sad, RIP Dean, thoughts go out to his wife Lucy and children and to his mum and dad, Belinda and Darren."