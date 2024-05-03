Micky Hammond gives first ride back to conditional Josh Thompson after 'freak injury' involving Catterick hurdle

The first day of the new British jumps season on Saturday signals a fresh start for conditional jockey Josh Thompson as he returns from a "freak injury" that caused him to miss the second half of last campaign.

Thompson has not ridden since breaking two vertebrae when he was thrown at a hurdle backwards during a race at Catterick in November. His mount, Golas Tiep, suffered a fatal injury.

He makes his comeback for his boss, Micky Hammond, in the 2m handicap hurdle (7.25 ) at Uttoxeter on Ambassador, a horse who provided him with one of his three victories.

"He's done a lot of work at Jack Berry House and we'd like to think he's as fit as he's ever been, and let's hope he can have a trouble-free run now," said Hammond. "The horse actually had an aneurysm going into the hurdle and threw him into the hurdle back-first, and it was one of those freak injuries that has taken a lot of time to come right.

"Josh is a hard-working and popular member of staff. He's been back full-time for a little while and we're pleased to see him back."

The 18-year-old, who gained his first winner at Newcastle in March last year, started his career with his father, David Thompson, before moving to Hammond's stable in Middleham.

Thompson won on Ambassador at Kelso last September and the David Parry-owned seven-year-old had earlier won on his stable debut over this course and distance last summer.

"He has won on the horse before, so we're looking forward to a big run from him," said Hammond. "It's a big asset to the yard being able to claim ten pounds in these jump races. He schooled the horse yesterday morning under the watchful eye of his jockey coach, Brian Harding, and everybody was happy."

