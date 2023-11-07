Constitution Hill primed for Fighting Fifth return as 13 entries made for Newcastle Grade 1
Constitution Hill stands as a colossus over the entries for the BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle next month, with the unbeaten hurdler rated at least a stone and a half superior to any of his likely rivals at Newcastle.
Trained by Nicky Henderson for owner Michael Buckley, Constitution Hill is set to have his first start of the season in the Fighting Fifth after connections made the call during the summer to remain over hurdles with the six-year-old rather than tackle fences.
The appearance of Constitution Hill at Newcastle last year drew a significant crowd to the course as he showcased his talents in open company for the first time when thrashing stablemate Epatante by 12 lengths.
Epatante has since been retired, but Constitution Hill could be reopposed by last year’s third Not So Sleepy and fourth, Voix Du Reve, after they also appeared among the 13 entries for the Grade 1.
The closest challenger on ratings is Love Envoi, who had been under strong consideration for last season’s Champion Hurdle – a race won by Constitution Hill – before lining up in the Mares’ Hurdle, in which she finished second to Honeysuckle.
However, Love Envoi is officially rated 22lb inferior to Constitution Hill, albeit she would receive a 7lb allowance if lining up, putting into sharp focus the mountain any opponent to Constitution Hill faces this season.
BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle entries
Benson Sandy Thomson
Black Poppy Kerry Lee
Constitution Hill Nicky Henderson
Jason The Militant Phil Kirby
Lookaway Neil King
Love Envoi Harry Fry
Nemean Lion Kerry Lee
Not So Sleepy Hughie Morrison
Salsada Brian Ellison
Sceau Royal Alan King
Too Friendly James Owen
Voix Du Reve Iain Jardine
You Wear It Well Jamie Snowden
Published on 7 November 2023inBritain
Last updated 13:19, 7 November 2023
