Constitution Hill primed for Fighting Fifth return as 13 entries made for Newcastle Grade 1

Constitution Hill stands as a colossus over the entries for the BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle next month, with the unbeaten hurdler rated at least a stone and a half superior to any of his likely rivals at Newcastle.

Trained by Nicky Henderson for owner Michael Buckley, Constitution Hill is set to have his first start of the season in the Fighting Fifth after connections made the call during the summer to remain over hurdles with the six-year-old rather than tackle fences.

The appearance of Constitution Hill at Newcastle last year drew a significant crowd to the course as he showcased his talents in open company for the first time when thrashing stablemate Epatante by 12 lengths.

Epatante has since been retired, but Constitution Hill could be reopposed by last year’s third Not So Sleepy and fourth, Voix Du Reve , after they also appeared among the 13 entries for the Grade 1.

The closest challenger on ratings is Love Envoi , who had been under strong consideration for last season’s Champion Hurdle – a race won by Constitution Hill – before lining up in the Mares’ Hurdle, in which she finished second to Honeysuckle.

Love Envoi: a close second to Honeysuckle in the Mares' Hurdle Credit: Mark Cranham

However, Love Envoi is officially rated 22lb inferior to Constitution Hill, albeit she would receive a 7lb allowance if lining up, putting into sharp focus the mountain any opponent to Constitution Hill faces this season.

BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle entries

Benson Sandy Thomson

Black Poppy Kerry Lee

Constitution Hill Nicky Henderson

Jason The Militant Phil Kirby

Lookaway Neil King

Love Envoi Harry Fry

Nemean Lion Kerry Lee

Not So Sleepy Hughie Morrison

Salsada Brian Ellison

Sceau Royal Alan King

Too Friendly James Owen

Voix Du Reve Iain Jardine

You Wear It Well Jamie Snowden

