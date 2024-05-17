'We'll have another crack at Notable Speech' - Owen Burrows eyes St James's Palace for Guineas fifth Alyanaabi

Owen Burrows is looking forward to taking on Classic winner Notable Speech again in the St James's Palace Stakes with Alyanaabi and hopes the 2,000 Guineas fifth can be a real threat to him at Royal Ascot.

The Shadwell-owned son of Too Darn Hot was a Group 3 winner as a juvenile, and also finished runner-up behind City Of Troy in the Dewhurst Stakes. He stayed on to be beaten four and three-quarter lengths by Notable Speech at Newmarket, despite seemingly being disadvantaged by his track position.

His comeback effort was enough to convince Burrows to take on the Godolphin star once more in the mile contest next month at the royal meeting.

Alyanaabi also holds an entry in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas this month, but Burrows is likely to wait.

Burrows said: "He's come out of the Guineas in good form. The race developed away from him but that isn't really an excuse from us because he still ran a cracking race too.

"All being well we'll go for the St James's Palace at Royal Ascot next and have another crack at taking on Notable Speech."

A change in tactics could be deployed for Alyanaabi, who is a general 16-1 chance for the St James's Palace. Notable Speech is the 5-4 favourite ahead of 2,000 Guineas runner-up Rosallion at 3-1 and Henry Longfellow at 4-1.

"We'll have four and three-quarter lengths to make up, but we might just ride a slightly different race this time," Burrows added. "I'm not saying he'll go out and beat Notable Speech, as we know he's a very good horse, but I'd hope it could definitely get us at least a bit closer to him."

St James's Palace Stakes (4.20 Royal Ascot, June 18)

Paddy Power: 5-4 Notable Speech, 3 Rosallion, 4 Henry Longfellow, 10 River Tiber, Haatem, 12 Unquestionable, 14 Ghostwriter, 16 Alyanaabi, City Of Troy, Ramadan, 20 bar

Read these next:



Big Evs 'as good, if not better' than last year as sprint star makes brilliant return to cement Royal Ascot aim

'We all want to win the Derby, but it takes a type' - William Haggas not sold on Economics Epsom bid despite Dante demolition

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.