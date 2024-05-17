Resurgent Silvestre de Sousa aiming for another Group 1 - and he thinks Charyn could be the one

Silvestre de Sousa has set his sights on riding one more Group 1 winner this year to go with his overdue Classic breakthrough on Elmalka – and says Saturday's Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes (3.35) contender Charyn has the feel of a horse up to the task.

Three-time champion De Sousa was speaking to the Racing Post for a major interview in Sunday's newspaper in which he reflects on finally winning his first British Classic in the Qipco 1,000 Guineas, his satisfaction at providing for his children after his own "tough life" growing up and the upside of his enforced layoff through suspension having been riding through significant pain.

The 43-year-old now feels like he has another five years in him and is keen to have another crack at the championship in that time, with no more plans to head abroad following his ill-fated stint in Hong Kong.

"I want to be close to my kids and I love the racing here," he said, nailing his colours to British racing's mast. "We have so many good days and a calendar like that is hard to get anywhere else. This season I want to carry on riding winners and, if I can get another Group 1, I'd be happy. Beyond that I want to be on top again but only time will tell if I can get there."

Silvestre de Sousa: three-time champion jockey in Britain Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

A chance to secure that Group 1 comes at Newbury on Saturday when Charyn runs in the Lockinge, with only Big Rock and Inspiral preferred in the market.

"He's a good horse," said De Sousa. "Obviously he needs to take a step forward again on Saturday but I think he's capable of that and, if there's give in the ground, he could perform well."

Asked if he feels like a Group 1 horse, De Sousa replied: "He does to me."

He added: "You have to read his mind [in a race] and he's given me two different rides this season. He jumped a little bit slow from the gate at Sandown and we had to work it out step by step, whereas at Doncaster I revved him up and he jumped too well on the bridle.

"But he's a real pro and doesn't do a lot in the mornings. He does his own thing and goes through the motions. I think he's a good horse and will shine again."

