'He could be the value option' - why this horse can win the Lockinge plus 1-2-3 predictions
The Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes (3.35 Saturday) is the weekend's big race and the first domestic Group 1 of the season for older horses. The mile contest has attracted a top-class field of 11, but who do our group of Weekender tipsters fancy?
Big Rock
Forecast odds: 2-1
By Sam Hardy
Inspiral finished ahead of Big Rock in Deauville last season but I think the French-trained four-year-old can reverse form this time around. He was an impressive winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Champions Day when last seen and any rain would help. Charyn can pick up the pieces if any of the market leaders underperform and he could easily run into a place.
Inspiral
Forecast odds: 2-1
By Jack Haynes
Big Rock is the one to beat according to official ratings and Racing Post Ratings but I’m siding with Inspiral. The Cheveley Park Stud-owned mare has twice run right up to her best on her reappearance and has won top-level races on ground ranging from firm to good to soft.
Big Rock, who was second to Inspiral in last season’s Jacques le Marois, might be better over slightly further when encountering better ground
Charyn
Forecast odds: 6-1
By Stuart Redding
Charyn has kicked off 2024 in great shape and he could be the value option. He failed to win last season but has struck up a good partnership with Silvestre de Sousa recently, winning at Doncaster in March before a Group 2 victory at Sandown.
That form isn’t far off the standard required to win this and his proven fitness could be crucial with the two market principals Inspiral and Big Rock both returning from layoffs.
Big Rock
Forecast odds: 2-1
By Jake Aldrich
Big Rock produced a top-class performance in winning a Group 1 at Ascot when last seen, with the form boosted by the second taking the Dubai Turf since. He remains open to improvement at four and any rain will enhance his claims.
Witch Hunter proved well suited to Newbury when winning the Hungerford Stakes last season and could make the frame at likely big odds.
2024 Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes: 1-2-3 predictions
Sam Hardy
1 Big Rock
2 Inspiral
3 Charyn
Jack Haynes
1 Inspiral
2 Big Rock
3 Poker Face
Stuart Redding
1 Charyn
2 Inspiral
3 Big Rock
Jake Aldrich
1 Big Rock
2 Inspiral
3 Witch Hunter
What about the rest of Saturday's cards at Newbury and Newmarket?
Desert Hero
1.50 Newbury: Sky Sports Racing Aston Park Stakes, 1m4f
By Sam Hardy
Desert Hero made an encouraging return at Sandown last month, finishing runner-up in the Group 3 Gordon Richards Stakes, and he should be more than capable of winning this. His best form is with cut in the ground, so his chances will be increased with any rain.
Serene Seraph
2.05 Newmarket: Jenningsbet Handicap, 7f
By Jack Haynes
Serene Seraph can prove a class apart on her handicap debut. The Richard Hannon-trained filly had some eyecatching form at two, finishing third behind Carla’s Way and Star Of Mystery on debut at Doncaster and second to Skellet at Salisbury, and heavy ground could have been her undoing when well beaten in a Listed race at Newmarket on her final start. This looks an ideal starting point.
Pocklington
2.25 Newbury: Highclere Castle Gin Carnarvon Stakes, 6f
By Stuart Redding
Pocklington beat Cargin Bhui easily enough at Newcastle in January and proved too good for Coventry Stakes runner-up Army Ethos when returning to that track five weeks later. He is bred to be a top-class sprinter and a Commonwealth Cup entry suggests he has been showing plenty at home.
King's Gambit
2.25 Newbury: Trade Nation London Gold Cup Handicap, 1m2f
By Jake Aldrich
Kings Gambit looks likely to improve upped in trip this season. His form has a strong look to it, including a close second under a penalty behind Bracken’s Laugh in a Newbury novice. A mark of 93 would appear workable on that evidence and the booking of William Buick catches the eye.
