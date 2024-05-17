'He could be the value option' - why this horse can win the Lockinge plus 1-2-3 predictions

The Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes (3.35 Saturday) is the weekend's big race and the first domestic Group 1 of the season for older horses. The mile contest has attracted a top-class field of 11, but who do our group of Weekender tipsters fancy?

Forecast odds: 2-1

By Sam Hardy

Inspiral finished ahead of Big Rock in Deauville last season but I think the French-trained four-year-old can reverse form this time around. He was an impressive winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Champions Day when last seen and any rain would help. Charyn can pick up the pieces if any of the market leaders underperform and he could easily run into a place.

Big Rock 15:35 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Aurelien Lemaitre Tnr: Maurizio Guarnieri

Forecast odds: 2-1

By Jack Haynes

Big Rock is the one to beat according to official ratings and Racing Post Ratings but I’m siding with Inspiral. The Cheveley Park Stud-owned mare has twice run right up to her best on her reappearance and has won top-level races on ground ranging from firm to good to soft.

Big Rock, who was second to Inspiral in last season’s Jacques le Marois, might be better over slightly further when encountering better ground

Inspiral 15:35 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Forecast odds: 6-1

By Stuart Redding

Charyn has kicked off 2024 in great shape and he could be the value option. He failed to win last season but has struck up a good partnership with Silvestre de Sousa recently, winning at Doncaster in March before a Group 2 victory at Sandown.

That form isn’t far off the standard required to win this and his proven fitness could be crucial with the two market principals Inspiral and Big Rock both returning from layoffs.

Charyn 15:35 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Roger Varian

Forecast odds: 2-1

By Jake Aldrich

Big Rock produced a top-class performance in winning a Group 1 at Ascot when last seen, with the form boosted by the second taking the Dubai Turf since. He remains open to improvement at four and any rain will enhance his claims.

Witch Hunter proved well suited to Newbury when winning the Hungerford Stakes last season and could make the frame at likely big odds.

Big Rock 15:35 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Aurelien Lemaitre Tnr: Maurizio Guarnieri

2024 Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes : 1-2-3 predictions

Sam Hardy

1 Big Rock

2 Inspiral

3 Charyn

Jack Haynes

1 Inspiral

2 Big Rock

3 Poker Face

Stuart Redding

1 Charyn

2 Inspiral

3 Big Rock

Jake Aldrich

1 Big Rock

2 Inspiral

3 Witch Hunter

What about the rest of Saturday's cards at Newbury and Newmarket?

1.50 Newbury: Sky Sports Racing Aston Park Stakes, 1m4f

By Sam Hardy

Desert Hero made an encouraging return at Sandown last month, finishing runner-up in the Group 3 Gordon Richards Stakes, and he should be more than capable of winning this. His best form is with cut in the ground, so his chances will be increased with any rain.

Desert Hero 13:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

2.05 Newmarket: Jenningsbet Handicap, 7f

By Jack Haynes

Serene Seraph can prove a class apart on her handicap debut. The Richard Hannon-trained filly had some eyecatching form at two, finishing third behind Carla’s Way and Star Of Mystery on debut at Doncaster and second to Skellet at Salisbury, and heavy ground could have been her undoing when well beaten in a Listed race at Newmarket on her final start. This looks an ideal starting point.

Serene Seraph 14:05 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Alec Voikhansky (3lb) Tnr: Richard Hannon

2.25 Newbury: Highclere Castle Gin Carnarvon Stakes, 6f

By Stuart Redding

Pocklington beat Cargin Bhui easily enough at Newcastle in January and proved too good for Coventry Stakes runner-up Army Ethos when returning to that track five weeks later. He is bred to be a top-class sprinter and a Commonwealth Cup entry suggests he has been showing plenty at home.

Pocklington 14:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Harry Russell Tnr: Geoff Oldroyd

2.25 Newbury: Trade Nation London Gold Cup Handicap, 1m2f

By Jake Aldrich

Kings Gambit looks likely to improve upped in trip this season. His form has a strong look to it, including a close second under a penalty behind Bracken’s Laugh in a Newbury novice. A mark of 93 would appear workable on that evidence and the booking of William Buick catches the eye.

King's Gambit 15:00 Newbury View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Harry Charlton

Get £40 in free bet multiples with Betfair

Betfair are offering new customers £40 in free bet multiples when you place a £10 Sportsbook bet.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big races this week. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Betfair through this link and click the 'Get Started' button Sign up for an account using code ZSKAOF and create your username and password Place a minimum £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of minimum EVS (2.0) Get £40 in free bet builders, accumulators or multiples to use on any sport

Betfair betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

18+

New UK & ROI customers

Rewards valid for 30 days

Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify

T&Cs apply

Please gamble responsibly

Read these next:

Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's Lockinge Stakes at Newbury featuring Big Rock and Inspiral

2024 Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes contenders: assessing the key runners for the big race on Saturday

'I make him easily the pick of those at big prices' - Paul Kealy predicts a shock in the Lockinge

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.



Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.