Willie Mullins: Vauban ran very disappointingly - he was beaten too far out for my liking

A plan first revealed in the Cheltenham winner’s enclosure after Triumph Hurdle success last year failed to come to fruition as big Melbourne Cup fancy Vauban ran below form in the Flemington showpiece.

The three-time Grade 1-winning hurdler, trained by Willie Mullins, returned the 9-2 favourite and moved into contention on the turn for home, but once the field had entered the straight, it was apparent he was beaten.

Ryan Moore’s mount, owned by Susannah and Rich Ricci, finished 13 and a half lengths behind the winner Without A Fight, crossing the line in 14th.

Mullins said: “He was beaten too far out for my liking. When I saw him coming to the six-furlong marker and Ryan had to give him a squeeze, I thought ‘that’s not great’. He should have been cantering at that stage.

“I want to see the race again, see what the early pace was like and see where the winner and the placed horses were earlier in the race. Maybe we were just a little bit too far forward.

“I suppose when he jumped out of the stalls, Ryan wanted to get a position and gave him a squeeze or two. That might have lit him up a bit.

“He just flattened out and ran very disappointingly. He didn’t fire on the day. Maybe it was the heat.”

Moore similarly felt Vauban didn't give his true running. He said: "It was obviously a disappointing run from him and maybe he didn’t quite fire. Without A Fight was a very good winner and Vauban didn’t get home unfortunately.”

Vauban’s stablemate Absurde was an 8-1 shot and fared better in seventh under Zac Purton. He hit the front in the straight but was headed by Without A Fight approaching the final furlong and weakened late on.

"I thought Absurde ran a cracker,” said Mullins. “He was in a position to win at one stage coming up the straight but didn't see it out.

"We will bring them back from their runs and see how they are. They are dual-purpose horses but if either of them had won they wouldn't have jumped a hurdle again.

"It's a great prize, a great day and a great occasion at Flemington. If we get one good enough in the future, we will try again."

Hollie Doyle: rode Future History in the Melbourne Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

Hollie Doyle experienced the Melbourne Cup for the first time and enjoyed a good spin on the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Future History , who raced prominently but failed to trouble the principals. He finished one place behind Vauban in 15th.

Doyle said: “He ran really well, we had a nice pitch and he got into a beautiful rhythm. It just tested his stamina out late on.”

The Joseph O’Brien-trained Okita Soushi finished 11th, beaten eight and a half lengths, while More Felons , formerly known as Scriptwriter when trained by Aidan O'Brien and Milton Harris in Ireland and Britain, finished 12th.

