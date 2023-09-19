Nicky Henderson superstar Constitution Hill to stay over hurdles this season despite Gold Cup 'attraction'

Constitution Hill , the most exciting name in jump racing whose connections raised the mouthwatering possibility of him attempting to emulate mighty mare Dawn Run, will remain over hurdles this season.

Owned by Michael Buckley and trained by Nicky Henderson, Constitution Hill swept all before him last term when his four Grade 1 triumphs included the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

That was a race won in 1984 by Dawn Run, who went on to capture the Cheltenham Gold Cup two years later – a double achieved by no other horse in history.

However, the unbeaten Constitution Hill, who is ridden by Nico de Boinville, is set to be aimed once more at the Champion Hurdle, which the Lambourn-based Henderson has won a record nine times.

He said on Tuesday: "He will stay over hurdles. It's not really about him schooling but our biggest decision was making up in our own minds whether he would stay three and a quarter miles and I know Nico felt pretty strongly that he wouldn't.

"You can look at it that if he can go around breaking track records over two miles over hurdles like he can, how in the world are you going to stay three and a quarter? And what's the point in switching to fences to run over two miles? There's nothing to be achieved, there's equal status and prestige in the Champion Hurdle as there is in the Champion Chase. The Gold Cup was the attraction."

Described as a "truly magnificent racehorse", Constitution Hill is set to follow a similar path to last term.

"There are four Grade 1s he can run in Britain over hurdles all being well and the plan will be the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle on December 2, which gives you a shorter window to the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day, but that's the route," Henderson added.

"They've now moved Cheltenham's International Hurdle to the end of January, so that comes into it as well. It's a Grade 2, but you could go there, then to the festival for the Champion Hurdle, and then Aintree or Punchestown.

"That's the logical plan and there's no point deviating from it; it's what the Pattern says, but you need a good following wind with you and for everything to go to plan, which it has so far. He helps himself in that regard because of his temperament and I don't think we've ever missed a day with him.

"He's had a good summer - almost too good - but we've plenty of time to get him ready."

Sourced by Henderson's former stable jockey Barry Geraghty as a youngster, Constitution Hill was laid-back when he joined the trainer but soon showed he boasted a rocket-like engine and the wider world saw that the day he made his debut at Sandown in December 2021.

That was followed by a first top-level success in Sandown's Tolworth Novices' Hurdle before the son of Blue Bresil delivered a devastating display in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle in March last year, tearing away from high-class stablemate Jonbon to win by 22 lengths.

He started last season in Newcastle's Fighting Fifth, which he won easily before Christmas Hurdle glory at Kempton.

His biggest test was set to be the Champion Hurdle against prolific Irish raider State Man, but the six-year-old saw him off in style and recorded a nine-length victory.

He was last seen romping home in the Aintree Hurdle in April, although his performances were not enough to propel him to the level of hurdling greats Istabraq and Faugheen in the official end-of-season rankings, which had him on a perch of 175 – just 1lb below those superstars.

Blessed with a rock-solid temperament and yet to come off the bridle, Constitution Hill spent the summer at Hillwood Stud in Wiltshire and recently returned to Henderson's historic base on the edge of Lambourn to gear up for the core part of the 2023-24 jumps campaign.

He is 4-9 with Unibet for the Champion Hurdle, a race that firm sponsor.

