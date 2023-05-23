BHA board comes to unanimous agreement on fixture list shake-up - but details remain hidden

The principles underpinning a shake-up of the 2024 fixture list were "debated and agreed unanimously" at a pivotal meeting of the BHA board in London on Tuesday.

Proposals discussed at the meeting are expected to have included the controversial concept of premierisation but further details are not expected to emerge from the governing body until later this week.

The board meeting was one of the first key crunch points of the cross-industry work that has been done to formulate a long-term strategy to address the problems facing the sport, including the loss of equine talent abroad, falling field sizes and a drop in attendances. It is also the first major examination of British racing's new governance system under which the BHA board has become the sport's ultimate decision-making body.

Although the industry strategy covers a wide range of issues, the sport's initial concentration has been on next year's fixture list and introducing changes to make the product more attractive.

BHA chief executive Julie Harrington told the Racing Post this week the BHA board would be discussing proposals brought to it by the cross-industry commercial committee and the "core, overarching principles" of the 2024 schedule.

Following the meeting, BHA chair Joe Saumarez Smith said: "We have today completed a constructive board meeting at which important principles to bring innovation and improvement to the 2024 fixture list were debated and agreed unanimously. These proposals are the first stage in a wider industry strategy designed to grow the sport and attract new fans while continuing to engage with our existing audiences.

"They were informed by the work of the sport’s commercial committee created as part of the industry's new governance structure. Further discussions will now take place with industry stakeholders and participants before the BHA publishes an update regarding the decisions made today."

Among the proposals for innovation discussed at the meeting was that of the controversial subject of premierisation, which has stirred up animosity among a number of Britain's smaller independent racecourses.

As part of the premierisation concept, which aims to more clearly identify the cream of British racing, it has been proposed the number of meetings in the key 2pm to 4pm slot on Saturdays be limited to highlight two major or premier meetings, which would take place along with one other non-premier or 'core' meeting.

This has raised major concerns among the courses which stage core meetings on Saturday afternoons and fear they will take a major financial hit should their fixtures be the ones moved to earlier or later Saturday slots as part of the process.

James Sanderson, chief executive of Thirsk and Catterick for International Racecourse Management, has warned premierisation could be the subject of a legal challenge. It is understood there would be a two-year trial with the changes to Saturdays taking place for the majority but not all weekends in the first year.

It is also expected the BHA board will have discussed the financial aspects of premier meetings which will need to be funded in a manner which reflects their elevated status. Changes to Sunday racing, including possible trials of Sunday evening racing, are also believed to have been discussed.

