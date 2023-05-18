Goodwood chief renews support for 'premierisation' but backs independent tracks' call for trial period

Goodwood's managing director Adam Waterworth reaffirmed the need for industry-wide 'premierisation' in British racing following criticism from other independent tracks, but described a trial period for controversial initiatives such as the cutting of Saturday fixtures as a "sensible" step.

A concept to create 'premier' slots on the calendar for 35 Saturdays between 2pm and 4pm was heavily criticised by smaller independent tracks on Wednesday, some of which have threatened legal action over potentially losing valuable fixtures. A trial period – – was suggested, and Waterworth agreed any decision on changes to the fixture list should be based on evidence.

Waterworth, the man responsible for overseeing Glorious Goodwood, one of the biggest weeks of the year, suggested a six-week window would provide enough time to gain enough data to assess its impact. But he stressed the urgency for change, saying the top end of the sport last season failed to meet expectations.