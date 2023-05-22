Crunch time as BHA board meets on Tuesday to discuss crucial strategy proposals

It is crunch time. On Tuesday the board of the BHA meets to discuss a set of proposals that could determine no less than British racing's future health and prosperity.

However, the decisions made by the governing body's board could result in some of Britain's smaller independent courses taking legal action to protect their interests, if they back up recent threats with action.

Tuesday's meeting is both the culmination and the first major test of work begun last September when racing's leadership came together for a two-day summit at which the need for a new long-term industry strategy was decided. Two months later Britain's racecourses and members of the Thoroughbred Group agreed to give up some of their power in order to make the BHA board the ultimate decision-making body in racing as part of a new governance model.