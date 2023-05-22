Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Crunch time as BHA board meets on Tuesday to discuss crucial strategy proposals

BHA chief executive Julie Harrington said work on the industry strategy was entering "an important and exciting phase".
Julie Harrington: "What is being discussed are some core, overarching principles"Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

It is crunch time. On Tuesday the board of the BHA meets to discuss a set of proposals that could determine no less than British racing's future health and prosperity.

However, the decisions made by the governing body's board could result in some of Britain's smaller independent courses taking legal action to protect their interests, if they back up recent threats with action.

Tuesday's meeting is both the culmination and the first major test of work begun last September when racing's leadership came together for a two-day summit at which the need for a new long-term industry strategy was decided. Two months later Britain's racecourses and members of the Thoroughbred Group agreed to give up some of their power in order to make the BHA board the ultimate decision-making body in racing as part of a new governance model.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Bill BarberIndustry editor
Published on 22 May 2023Last updated 18:00, 22 May 2023
icon
more inBritain
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inBritain