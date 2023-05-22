'Let's try this to see if it makes a difference' - Ripon meeting moved in premierisation trial
Ripon's April meeting will be moved as part of a trialCredit: David Carr
Ripon has agreed with an "element of reluctance" to move one of its meetings next year as part of a trial to test the benefits of premierisation.
The controversial policy, which will be debated at a BHA board meeting on Tuesday, involves the decluttering of fixtures on a Saturday, restricting the numbers between the window of 2pm and 4pm in a bid to maximise betting turnover and revenue for the sport.
Other cards would be shunted to the morning or the evening, with those courses affected fearful of a consequent reduction in attendance and revenue.
David CarrReporter
Published on 22 May 2023Last updated 13:00, 22 May 2023
