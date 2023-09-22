2023 Ayr Gold Cup: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A big field will break from the stalls in the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup (3.35) on Saturday. Orazio heads the big-race betting, but who will land the spoils at Ayr? Here's our runner-by-runner guide to the famous sprint handicap.

2023 Ayr Gold Cup: the full list of horses and jockeys for Ayr

1 Summerghand

Last year's winner retains his ability but defying top weight will demand a huge effort

Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Danny Tudhope

Forecast odds: 9-1

2 Rohaan

Powers have looked on the wane this year but a strongly run 6f suits ideally; could revive

Trainer: David Evans

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Forecast odds: 10-1

3 Fast Response

Mudlark who was flourishing last autumn; good second in Listed event latest; rain would help

Trainer: Karl Burke

Jockey: Brandon Wilkie (7)

Forecast odds: 16-1

4 Northern Express

Good progress this year but just a nagging concern he'll get going too late dropped to 6f

Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Forecast odds: 20-1

5 Desert Cop

Case can be made on this year's best but finishing effort was tame at York two weeks ago

Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: PJ McDonald

Forecast odds: 25-1

6 Montassib

First 6f run since debut but some of this year's 7f efforts stack up well; one to consider

Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Forecast odds: 20-1

7 Orazio

Looked a star in the making in the spring; beaten favourite in major handicaps since; contender

Trainer: Charlie Hills

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Forecast odds: 7-f

8 Gweedore

Been a star for connections but hard to believe he's well enough treated on first 6f run

Trainer: Katie Scott

Jockey: William Pyle (5)

Forecast odds: 33-1

9 Aberama Gold

Only 5lb higher than for his decisive Stewards' Cup win but he's run poorly twice since

Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Mark Winn (3)

Forecast odds: 20-1

10 Escobar

Came into the race in much better form when eighth last year; tough going this time round

Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: David Allan

Forecast odds: 33-1

11 Gorak

Handicapper firmly in command since his close fourth in a Haydock Group 3 in June

Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Jockey: Mikkel Mortensen (7)

Forecast odds: 33-1

12 Albasheer

Bubbling away prior to York win last month (dead-heated); this test could suit him well

Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Forecast odds: 12-1

13 Ramazan

On the up over 7f this summer; not fully exposed but drop back to 6f not sure to suit

Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Oisin Orr

Forecast odds: 16-1

14 Bielsa

Won this in 2021 off 1lb lower; as good as ever this year; capable of another big run

Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Forecast odds: 12-1

15 Juan Les Pins

8lb well in after two fine runs in Listed company; proven in big fields; lots to like

Trainer: Mick Appleby

Jockey: Alistair Rawlinson

Forecast odds: 10-1

16 Lethal Levi

Drawn a blank this year but retains ability; visor given a shot here; not without hope

Trainer: Karl Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Forecast odds: 25-1

17 Magical Spirit

2020 Silver Cup winner; in good heart in spring; can go well but vulnerable for the win

Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Tom Eaves

Forecast odds: 33-1

18 Mr Wagyu

Drawn a blank this year but he's run well in several top sprints; each-way claims again

Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Jason Hart

Forecast odds: 10-1

19 Aleezdancer

Ran a stormer from a bad draw in the Stewards' Cup; chance increased by any rain

Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Shane Gray

Forecast odds: 10-1

20 Probe

Spring form brings him right into it; levelled off since but conditions should suit

Trainer: Jennie Candlish

Jockey: Frederick Larson (3)

Forecast odds: 20-1

21 Paws For Thought

Reeled off a hat-trick after wind surgery; excuses the last twice; should outrun his odds

Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Robert Whearty (5)

Forecast odds: 25-1

22 Significantly

Back to form for new yard; fair chance on the back of last week's near miss at Doncaster

Trainer: Julie Camacho

Jockey: Joe Fanning

Forecast odds: 10-1

23 Mondammej

Retains some ability but debatable he's in the form needed to take this

Trainer: Antony Brittain

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Forecast odds: 40-1

24 Lequinto

Better than ever this year but this looks far too competitive

Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Forecast odds: 40-1

25 It Just Takes Time

Handicapper firmly on top since his Ripon win in June

Trainer: Mark Walford

Jockey: Dougie Costello

Forecast odds: 40-1

Verdict: our top Ayr Gold Cup betting tip

By Paul Smith

It is a measure of Orazio's reputation that he has been the ante-post favourite for this race despite defeats in top sprint handicaps the last twice. The ground should be fine for him today and he can run well, while the usual suspects Mr Wagyu (second choice), Summerghand, Albasheer and Bielsa can all feature. If Rohaan is to revive it's likely to be over this trip in a well-run race but this may well be the day for ALEEZDANCER (nap) to strut his stuff. Drawn on the wrong side in the Stewards' Cup, he will relish the recent rain and his trainer, who has won this race five times, has done well to get him here just 2lb higher than for his emphatic Doncaster win in the spring. Probe and Paws For Thought can go well of those at bigger odds.

