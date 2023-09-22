Racing Post logo
Britain

2023 Ayr Gold Cup: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A big field will break from the stalls in the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup (3.35) on Saturday. Orazio heads the big-race betting, but who will land the spoils at Ayr? Here's our runner-by-runner guide to the famous sprint handicap.

2023 Ayr Gold Cup: the full list of horses and jockeys for Ayr

1 Summerghand

Last year's winner retains his ability but defying top weight will demand a huge effort

Trainer: David O'Meara
Jockey: Danny Tudhope
Forecast odds: 9-1

Silk
Summerghand15:35 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

2 Rohaan

Powers have looked on the wane this year but a strongly run 6f suits ideally; could revive

Trainer: David Evans
Jockey: Ben Curtis
Forecast odds: 10-1

Silk
Rohaan15:35 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Curtis Tnr: David Evans

3 Fast Response

Mudlark who was flourishing last autumn; good second in Listed event latest; rain would help

Trainer: Karl Burke
Jockey: Brandon Wilkie (7)
Forecast odds: 16-1

Silk
Fast Response15:35 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Brandon Wilkie (7lb)Tnr: K R Burke

4 Northern Express

Good progress this year but just a nagging concern he'll get going too late dropped to 6f

Trainer: Michael Dods
Jockey: Paul Mulrennan
Forecast odds: 20-1

Silk
Northern Express15:35 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Michael Dods

5 Desert Cop

Case can be made on this year's best but finishing effort was tame at York two weeks ago

Trainer: Andrew Balding
Jockey: PJ McDonald
Forecast odds: 25-1

Silk
Desert Cop15:35 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Andrew Balding

6 Montassib

First 6f run since debut but some of this year's 7f efforts stack up well; one to consider

Trainer: William Haggas
Jockey: Cieren Fallon
Forecast odds: 20-1

Silk
Montassib15:35 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

7 Orazio

Looked a star in the making in the spring; beaten favourite in major handicaps since; contender

Trainer: Charlie Hills
Jockey: Jim Crowley
Forecast odds: 7-f

Silk
Orazio15:35 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Charles Hills

8 Gweedore

Been a star for connections but hard to believe he's well enough treated on first 6f run

Trainer: Katie Scott
Jockey: William Pyle (5)
Forecast odds: 33-1

Silk
Gweedore15:35 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: William Pyle (5lb)Tnr: Katie Scott

9 Aberama Gold

Only 5lb higher than for his decisive Stewards' Cup win but he's run poorly twice since

Trainer: David O'Meara
Jockey: Mark Winn (3)
Forecast odds: 20-1

Silk
Aberama Gold15:35 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Mark Winn (3lb)Tnr: David O'Meara

10 Escobar

Came into the race in much better form when eighth last year; tough going this time round

Trainer: David O'Meara
Jockey: David Allan
Forecast odds: 33-1

Silk
Escobar15:35 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: David Allan Tnr: David O'Meara

11 Gorak

Handicapper firmly in command since his close fourth in a Haydock Group 3 in June

Trainer: Charlie Fellowes
Jockey: Mikkel Mortensen (7)
Forecast odds: 33-1

Silk
Gorak15:35 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Mikkel Mortensen (7lb)Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

12 Albasheer

Bubbling away prior to York win last month (dead-heated); this test could suit him well

Trainer: Archie Watson
Jockey: Hollie Doyle
Forecast odds: 12-1

Silk
Albasheer15:35 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Archie Watson

13 Ramazan

On the up over 7f this summer; not fully exposed but drop back to 6f not sure to suit

Trainer: Richard Fahey
Jockey: Oisin Orr
Forecast odds: 16-1

Silk
Ramazan15:35 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

14 Bielsa

Won this in 2021 off 1lb lower; as good as ever this year; capable of another big run

Trainer: Kevin Ryan
Jockey: Rowan Scott
Forecast odds: 12-1

Silk
Bielsa15:35 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Kevin Ryan

15 Juan Les Pins

8lb well in after two fine runs in Listed company; proven in big fields; lots to like

Trainer: Mick Appleby
Jockey: Alistair Rawlinson
Forecast odds: 10-1

Silk
Juan Les Pins15:35 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Alistair Rawlinson Tnr: Michael Appleby

16 Lethal Levi

Drawn a blank this year but retains ability; visor given a shot here; not without hope

Trainer: Karl Burke
Jockey: Clifford Lee
Forecast odds: 25-1

Silk
Lethal Levi15:35 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

17 Magical Spirit

2020 Silver Cup winner; in good heart in spring; can go well but vulnerable for the win

Trainer: Kevin Ryan
Jockey: Tom Eaves
Forecast odds: 33-1

Silk
Magical Spirit15:35 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: Kevin Ryan

18 Mr Wagyu

Drawn a blank this year but he's run well in several top sprints; each-way claims again

Trainer: John Quinn
Jockey: Jason Hart
Forecast odds: 10-1

Silk
Mr Wagyu15:35 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John Quinn

19 Aleezdancer

Ran a stormer from a bad draw in the Stewards' Cup; chance increased by any rain

Trainer: Kevin Ryan
Jockey: Shane Gray
Forecast odds: 10-1

Silk
Aleezdancer15:35 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Shane Gray Tnr: Kevin Ryan

20 Probe

Spring form brings him right into it; levelled off since but conditions should suit

Trainer: Jennie Candlish
Jockey: Frederick Larson (3)
Forecast odds: 20-1

Silk
Probe15:35 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Frederick Larson (3lb)Tnr: Jennie Candlish

21 Paws For Thought

Reeled off a hat-trick after wind surgery; excuses the last twice; should outrun his odds

Trainer: Donald McCain
Jockey: Robert Whearty (5)
Forecast odds: 25-1

Silk
Paws For Thought15:35 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Whearty (5lb)Tnr: Donald McCain

22 Significantly

Back to form for new yard; fair chance on the back of last week's near miss at Doncaster

Trainer: Julie Camacho
Jockey: Joe Fanning
Forecast odds: 10-1

Silk
Significantly15:35 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Julie Camacho

23 Mondammej

Retains some ability but debatable he's in the form needed to take this

Trainer: Antony Brittain
Jockey: Cam Hardie
Forecast odds: 40-1

Silk
Mondammej15:35 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Cam Hardie Tnr: Antony Brittain

24 Lequinto

Better than ever this year but this looks far too competitive

Trainer: Tony Carroll
Jockey: Connor Beasley
Forecast odds: 40-1

Silk
Lequinto15:35 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Tony Carroll

25 It Just Takes Time

Handicapper firmly on top since his Ripon win in June

Trainer: Mark Walford
Jockey: Dougie Costello
Forecast odds: 40-1

Silk
It Just Takes Time15:35 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Dougie Costello Tnr: Mark Walford

Verdict: our top Ayr Gold Cup betting tip

By Paul Smith

It is a measure of Orazio's reputation that he has been the ante-post favourite for this race despite defeats in top sprint handicaps the last twice. The ground should be fine for him today and he can run well, while the usual suspects Mr Wagyu (second choice), Summerghand, Albasheer and Bielsa can all feature. If Rohaan is to revive it's likely to be over this trip in a well-run race but this may well be the day for ALEEZDANCER (nap) to strut his stuff. Drawn on the wrong side in the Stewards' Cup, he will relish the recent rain and his trainer, who has won this race five times, has done well to get him here just 2lb higher than for his emphatic Doncaster win in the spring. Probe and Paws For Thought can go well of those at bigger odds.

Silk
Aleezdancer15:35 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Shane Gray Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Jack HaynesReporter
Published on 22 September 2023Last updated 14:00, 22 September 2023
