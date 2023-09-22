2023 Ayr Gold Cup: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A big field will break from the stalls in the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup (3.35) on Saturday. Orazio heads the big-race betting, but who will land the spoils at Ayr? Here's our runner-by-runner guide to the famous sprint handicap.
Last year's winner retains his ability but defying top weight will demand a huge effort
Trainer: David O'Meara
Jockey: Danny Tudhope
Forecast odds: 9-1
Powers have looked on the wane this year but a strongly run 6f suits ideally; could revive
Trainer: David Evans
Jockey: Ben Curtis
Forecast odds: 10-1
Mudlark who was flourishing last autumn; good second in Listed event latest; rain would help
Trainer: Karl Burke
Jockey: Brandon Wilkie (7)
Forecast odds: 16-1
Good progress this year but just a nagging concern he'll get going too late dropped to 6f
Trainer: Michael Dods
Jockey: Paul Mulrennan
Forecast odds: 20-1
Case can be made on this year's best but finishing effort was tame at York two weeks ago
Trainer: Andrew Balding
Jockey: PJ McDonald
Forecast odds: 25-1
Get £40 in 2023 Ayr Gold Cup free bets from Paddy Power this week
First 6f run since debut but some of this year's 7f efforts stack up well; one to consider
Trainer: William Haggas
Jockey: Cieren Fallon
Forecast odds: 20-1
Looked a star in the making in the spring; beaten favourite in major handicaps since; contender
Trainer: Charlie Hills
Jockey: Jim Crowley
Forecast odds: 7-f
Been a star for connections but hard to believe he's well enough treated on first 6f run
Trainer: Katie Scott
Jockey: William Pyle (5)
Forecast odds: 33-1
Only 5lb higher than for his decisive Stewards' Cup win but he's run poorly twice since
Trainer: David O'Meara
Jockey: Mark Winn (3)
Forecast odds: 20-1
Came into the race in much better form when eighth last year; tough going this time round
Trainer: David O'Meara
Jockey: David Allan
Forecast odds: 33-1
Handicapper firmly in command since his close fourth in a Haydock Group 3 in June
Trainer: Charlie Fellowes
Jockey: Mikkel Mortensen (7)
Forecast odds: 33-1
Bubbling away prior to York win last month (dead-heated); this test could suit him well
Trainer: Archie Watson
Jockey: Hollie Doyle
Forecast odds: 12-1
On the up over 7f this summer; not fully exposed but drop back to 6f not sure to suit
Trainer: Richard Fahey
Jockey: Oisin Orr
Forecast odds: 16-1
Won this in 2021 off 1lb lower; as good as ever this year; capable of another big run
Trainer: Kevin Ryan
Jockey: Rowan Scott
Forecast odds: 12-1
8lb well in after two fine runs in Listed company; proven in big fields; lots to like
Trainer: Mick Appleby
Jockey: Alistair Rawlinson
Forecast odds: 10-1
Drawn a blank this year but retains ability; visor given a shot here; not without hope
Trainer: Karl Burke
Jockey: Clifford Lee
Forecast odds: 25-1
2020 Silver Cup winner; in good heart in spring; can go well but vulnerable for the win
Trainer: Kevin Ryan
Jockey: Tom Eaves
Forecast odds: 33-1
Drawn a blank this year but he's run well in several top sprints; each-way claims again
Trainer: John Quinn
Jockey: Jason Hart
Forecast odds: 10-1
Ran a stormer from a bad draw in the Stewards' Cup; chance increased by any rain
Trainer: Kevin Ryan
Jockey: Shane Gray
Forecast odds: 10-1
Spring form brings him right into it; levelled off since but conditions should suit
Trainer: Jennie Candlish
Jockey: Frederick Larson (3)
Forecast odds: 20-1
Reeled off a hat-trick after wind surgery; excuses the last twice; should outrun his odds
Trainer: Donald McCain
Jockey: Robert Whearty (5)
Forecast odds: 25-1
Back to form for new yard; fair chance on the back of last week's near miss at Doncaster
Trainer: Julie Camacho
Jockey: Joe Fanning
Forecast odds: 10-1
Retains some ability but debatable he's in the form needed to take this
Trainer: Antony Brittain
Jockey: Cam Hardie
Forecast odds: 40-1
Better than ever this year but this looks far too competitive
Trainer: Tony Carroll
Jockey: Connor Beasley
Forecast odds: 40-1
Handicapper firmly on top since his Ripon win in June
Trainer: Mark Walford
Jockey: Dougie Costello
Forecast odds: 40-1
By Paul Smith
It is a measure of Orazio's reputation that he has been the ante-post favourite for this race despite defeats in top sprint handicaps the last twice. The ground should be fine for him today and he can run well, while the usual suspects Mr Wagyu (second choice), Summerghand, Albasheer and Bielsa can all feature. If Rohaan is to revive it's likely to be over this trip in a well-run race but this may well be the day for ALEEZDANCER (nap) to strut his stuff. Drawn on the wrong side in the Stewards' Cup, he will relish the recent rain and his trainer, who has won this race five times, has done well to get him here just 2lb higher than for his emphatic Doncaster win in the spring. Probe and Paws For Thought can go well of those at bigger odds.
We've already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bets for this year's Ayr Gold Cup.
Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on the big race. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
Read these next:
'There's a forgotten horse this year' - why this horse can win the 2023 Ayr Gold Cup on Saturday plus 1-2-3 predictions
Confirmed runners and riders for the 2023 Ayr Gold Cup - plus a big-race tip and free bet
Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99
Want more free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.