Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race10 MINS
16:17 CatterickHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race10 MINS
16:17 CatterickHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Improving customer experience bearing fruit says Chester chief but challenges persist as May festival crowds appear flat

'Early indications are that the crowds were about level with last year or slightly up'
Chester: the crowds for last week's May festival were level or slightly up on the previous year Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Crowd numbers appear to have matched recent years at Chester, but chief executive Louise Stewart warned that courses cannot be complacent in the face of a challenging economic climate.

She believes the efforts the track has made in improving the visitor experience helped secure decent attendances at last week's May meeting. 

There were a total of 33,849 racegoers at the three-day fixture in 2023 and 33,593 in 2022, both some way shy of the 53,414 who were on course for the last pre-pandemic festival in 2019.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David CarrReporter

Published on 13 May 2024inBritain

Last updated 16:00, 13 May 2024

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain