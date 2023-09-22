Why this horse can win the 2023 Ayr Gold Cup on Saturday - plus 1-2-3 predictions

The Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup (3.35) takes centre stage this Saturday, September 23, but who will land the fiercely competitive sprint handicap? Our top tipsters have had their say on the day's big betting race.
Forecast odds: 10-1
By Stuart Redding
Last year's winner Summerghand should make another bold bid. He has been running better than his form figures might suggest in 2023 and gained a deserved victory when dead-heating at York last month.
Another solid effort at the Curragh, where he was fourth on the unfavoured side of the track, confirmed he remains in good shape.
Aleezdancer won in the small group of five who went up the far side in the Stewards' Cup. It looks as though he has been saved for this.
Forecast odds: 10-1
By Maddy Playle
It's a case of whether history can repeat itself in this year's Ayr Gold Cup. Can Significantly take a big pot after going so close at Doncaster last time? Or will either of the last two winners Bielsa or Summerghand reign supreme again?
The draw will be key given the amount of rain forecast, but most appealing is Significantly, who remains on an attractive mark after going down narrowly to Annaf in the Portland last weekend.
Forecast odds: 20-1
By James Hill
There's a forgotten horse this year. Probe was only a length behind race favourite Orazio (giving 1lb) at Newmarket in the spring before going on to win a really hot handicap on 2,000 Guineas day.
He's disappointed in three starts since, but had legitimate excuses, and it looks like he's going to get his ground.
Given Kevin Ryan's tremendous race record, Aleezdancer is worthy of plenty of respect. Expect him to run a much better race than last year, when he was caught out on the wing.
Forecast odds: 11-1
By Joe Eccles
John Quinn's eight-year-old has run some fine races in a typically action-packed campaign and must enter calculations returned to a track that he enjoys.
Mr Wagyu's Ayr form figures read 1312535, the two most recent visits coming in the last two runnings of this event when racing from marks of 99 and 104 respectively.
Mr Wagyu finds himself racing off of 95 here, which is 5lb below his last winning mark, and he proved his current wellbeing with an excellent third in the competitive Bold Lad Handicap at the Curragh 13 days ago.
Mick Appleby's Juan Les Pins, who is 8lb well in on his revised mark, is feared most, ahead of the Karl Burke-trained Fast Response.
Forecast odds: 10-1
By Harry Wilson
Given he won back-to-back Wokinghams at Royal Ascot (2021 and 2022) in fields of 21 and 26 runners, it's fair to say that Rohaan has what it takes to win a race of this nature.
Recent form figures of 8070760 don't inspire much confidence, but he recorded Racing Post Ratings of 100-plus on the two occasions he tackled handicaps. He stayed on to good effect in both over an inadequate five furlongs, suggesting that he still has it in him to win in this company now returned to six furlongs.
His latest Wokingham victory came on good to firm ground (the first was on soft), while he also landed the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock on heavy, so he won't mind what the weather does. He's 5lb lower than when he last won a handicap and will be finishing late and fast.
Significantly has been in good form this season and still looks on attractive mark based on his narrow second to Annaf in the Portland last week.
Get £40 in 2023 Ayr Gold Cup free bets from Paddy Power this week
Stuart Redding
1 Summerghand
2 Aleezdancer
3 Significantly
Maddy Playle
1 Significantly
2 Bielsa
3 Summerghand
James Hill
1 Probe
2 Aleezdancer
3 Orazio
Joe Eccles
1 Mr Wagyu
2 Juan Les Pins
3 Fast Response
Harry Wilson
1 Rohaan
2 Significantly
3 Probe
We've already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bets for this year's Ayr Gold Cup.
Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on the big race. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
Read these next:
Confirmed runners and riders for the 2023 Ayr Gold Cup - plus a big-race tip and free bet
Summerghand out to become first horse in 92 years to land consecutive Ayr Gold Cups
'He's run a blinder in the race before' - Mr Wagyu team line up third Ayr Gold Cup attempt
Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99
Looking for more free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.