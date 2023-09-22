Why this horse can win the 2023 Ayr Gold Cup on Saturday - plus 1-2-3 predictions

The Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup (3.35) takes centre stage this Saturday, September 23, but who will land the fiercely competitive sprint handicap? Our top tipsters have had their say on the day's big betting race.

Forecast odds: 10-1

By Stuart Redding

Last year's winner Summerghand should make another bold bid. He has been running better than his form figures might suggest in 2023 and gained a deserved victory when dead-heating at York last month.

Another solid effort at the Curragh, where he was fourth on the unfavoured side of the track, confirmed he remains in good shape.

Aleezdancer won in the small group of five who went up the far side in the Stewards' Cup. It looks as though he has been saved for this.

Summerghand 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Forecast odds: 10-1

By Maddy Playle

It's a case of whether history can repeat itself in this year's Ayr Gold Cup. Can Significantly take a big pot after going so close at Doncaster last time? Or will either of the last two winners Bielsa or Summerghand reign supreme again?

The draw will be key given the amount of rain forecast, but most appealing is Significantly, who remains on an attractive mark after going down narrowly to Annaf in the Portland last weekend.

Significantly 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Julie Camacho

Forecast odds: 20-1

By James Hill

There's a forgotten horse this year. Probe was only a length behind race favourite Orazio (giving 1lb) at Newmarket in the spring before going on to win a really hot handicap on 2,000 Guineas day.

He's disappointed in three starts since, but had legitimate excuses, and it looks like he's going to get his ground.

Given Kevin Ryan's tremendous race record, Aleezdancer is worthy of plenty of respect. Expect him to run a much better race than last year, when he was caught out on the wing.

Probe 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Frederick Larson (3lb) Tnr: Jennie Candlish

Forecast odds: 11-1

By Joe Eccles

John Quinn's eight-year-old has run some fine races in a typically action-packed campaign and must enter calculations returned to a track that he enjoys.

Mr Wagyu's Ayr form figures read 1312535, the two most recent visits coming in the last two runnings of this event when racing from marks of 99 and 104 respectively.

Mr Wagyu finds himself racing off of 95 here, which is 5lb below his last winning mark, and he proved his current wellbeing with an excellent third in the competitive Bold Lad Handicap at the Curragh 13 days ago.

Mick Appleby's Juan Les Pins, who is 8lb well in on his revised mark, is feared most, ahead of the Karl Burke-trained Fast Response.

Mr Wagyu 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John Quinn

Forecast odds: 10-1

By Harry Wilson

Given he won back-to-back Wokinghams at Royal Ascot (2021 and 2022) in fields of 21 and 26 runners, it's fair to say that Rohaan has what it takes to win a race of this nature.

Recent form figures of 8070760 don't inspire much confidence, but he recorded Racing Post Ratings of 100-plus on the two occasions he tackled handicaps. He stayed on to good effect in both over an inadequate five furlongs, suggesting that he still has it in him to win in this company now returned to six furlongs.

His latest Wokingham victory came on good to firm ground (the first was on soft), while he also landed the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock on heavy, so he won't mind what the weather does. He's 5lb lower than when he last won a handicap and will be finishing late and fast.

Significantly has been in good form this season and still looks on attractive mark based on his narrow second to Annaf in the Portland last week.

Rohaan 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Ben Curtis Tnr: David Evans

How to claim your Ayr Gold Cup free bets

Get £40 in 2023 Ayr Gold Cup free bets from Paddy Power this week

2023 Ayr Gold Cup: 1-2-3 predictions

Stuart Redding

1 Summerghand

2 Aleezdancer

3 Significantly

Maddy Playle

1 Significantly

2 Bielsa

3 Summerghand

James Hill

1 Probe

2 Aleezdancer

3 Orazio

Joe Eccles

1 Mr Wagyu

2 Juan Les Pins

3 Fast Response

Harry Wilson

1 Rohaan

2 Significantly

3 Probe

Grab a £40 Paddy Power free bet for the 2023 Ayr Gold Cup

We've already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bets for this year's Ayr Gold Cup.

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on the big race. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the 'Join' button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card and place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power betting sign-up offer: key terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Read these next:

Confirmed runners and riders for the 2023 Ayr Gold Cup - plus a big-race tip and free bet

Summerghand out to become first horse in 92 years to land consecutive Ayr Gold Cups

'He's run a blinder in the race before' - Mr Wagyu team line up third Ayr Gold Cup attempt

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Looking for more free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.