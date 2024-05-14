Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:15 BeverleyHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:15 BeverleyHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Derby festival
premium

'He'll run a very good race' - Leicester City owners look to cap Premier League promotion with Derby glory

Oisin Murphy riding Bellum Justum wins the Betfred Blue Riband Trial at Epsom
Bellum Justum: a 25-1 shot for the Derby at EpsomCredit: Alan Crowhurst / Getty Images

Leicester City's owners King Power celebrated promotion to the Premier League last month and are now taking aim at Flat racing's greatest prize, with Bellum Justum a confirmed runner in the Betfred Derby at Epsom.

The Andrew Balding-trained colt is one of just two course winners on track for the Classic on June 1, and the owners hope to have secured the services of Oisin Murphy, who was on board when the son of Sea The Stars warmed up for his Group 1 debut with victory in the Blue Riband Trial last month.

King Power Racing – the operation set up by the late Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died in a helicopter crash in 2018 – will be having just their third Derby runner. In 2019, Bangkok failed to stay when beating only one rival home, while The Foxes got closer when fifth last season.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

James StevensWest Country correspondent

inDerby festival

iconCopy
more inDerby festival
more inDerby festival