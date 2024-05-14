'He'll run a very good race' - Leicester City owners look to cap Premier League promotion with Derby glory

Leicester City's owners King Power celebrated promotion to the Premier League last month and are now taking aim at Flat racing's greatest prize, with Bellum Justum a confirmed runner in the Betfred Derby at Epsom.

The Andrew Balding-trained colt is one of just two course winners on track for the Classic on June 1, and the owners hope to have secured the services of Oisin Murphy, who was on board when the son of Sea The Stars warmed up for his Group 1 debut with victory in the Blue Riband Trial last month.

King Power Racing – the operation set up by the late Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died in a helicopter crash in 2018 – will be having just their third Derby runner. In 2019, Bangkok failed to stay when beating only one rival home, while The Foxes got closer when fifth last season.