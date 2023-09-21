Confirmed runners and riders for the 2023 Ayr Gold Cup - plus a big-race tip and free bet

Ante-post favourite Orazio has been confirmed in a maximum field of 25 for Saturday's £180,000 Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup (3.35) , with other fancied contenders Summerghand , Significantly and Aleezdancer also declared.

The Charlie Hills-trained four-year-old, who has been drawn in stall 23, looked highly progressive in the spring and was sent off favourite for both the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Stewards' Cup at Glorious Goodwood. He finished sixth and 18th on those two occasions, but that has not stopped punters from latching on to him for the Ayr Gold Cup.

Last year's winner Summerghand is drawn in stall 15 and is not the only sprinter bidding for a second Ayr Gold Cup as 2021 victor Bielsa , who will enter from stall one, has also been declared.

The Mark Walford-trained It Just Takes Time , who is drawn high in stall 24, was the last runner to make the cut, with The Highway Rat, Tabdeed, The Green Man, Pendleton and Hyperfocus not declared from those who were higher on the entry list.

Lethal Nymph, Twelfth Knight, Kitai and Bergerac were the first four horses who missed the cut, with the last of those named heading the weights for the Virgin Bet Ayr Silver Cup (2.25) .

Ayr Gold Cup confirmed runners and riders

Draw number in brackets

Summerghand (15) Daniel Tudhope

Daniel Tudhope Rohaan (25) Ben Curtis

Ben Curtis Fast Response (3) Brandon Wilkie

Brandon Wilkie Northern Express (19) Paul Mulrennan

Paul Mulrennan Desert Cop (9) PJ McDonald

PJ McDonald Montassib (10) Cieren Fallon

Cieren Fallon Orazio (23) Jim Crowley

Jim Crowley Gweedore (8) William Pyle

William Pyle Aberama Gold (16) Mark Winn

Mark Winn Escobar (17) David Allan

David Allan Gorak (11) Mikkel Mortensen

Mikkel Mortensen Albasheer (13) Hollie Doyle

Hollie Doyle Ramazan (12) Oisin Orr

Oisin Orr Bielsa (1) Rowan Scott

Rowan Scott Juan Les Pins (20) Alistair Rawlinson

Alistair Rawlinson Lethal Levi (6) Clifford Lee

Clifford Lee Magical Spirit (18) Tom Eaves

Tom Eaves Mr Wagyu (21) Jason Hart

Jason Hart Aleezdancer (5) Shane Gray

Shane Gray Probe (4) Frederick Larson

Frederick Larson Paws For Thought (7) Robert Whearty

Robert Whearty Significantly (14) Joe Fanning

Joe Fanning Mondammej (2) Cam Hardie

Cam Hardie Lequinto (22) Connor Beasley

Connor Beasley It Just Takes Time (24) Dougie Costello

How to claim your Ayr Gold Cup free bets

Get £40 in 2023 Ayr Gold Cup free bets from Paddy Power this week

Ayr Gold Cup betting tip and 1-2-3 prediction

By Stuart Redding

1 Summerghand

2 Aleezdancer

3 Significantly

Last year's winner Summerghand should make another bold bid. He has been running better than his form figures might suggest in 2023 and gained a deserved victory when dead-heating at York last month. Another solid effort at the Curragh, where he was fourth on the unfavoured side of the track, confirmed he remains in good shape.

Aleezdancer won in the small group of five who went up the far side in the Stewards' Cup. It looks as though he has been saved for this.

Summerghand 15:35 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Grab a £40 Paddy Power free bet for the 2023 Ayr Gold Cup

We've already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bets for this year's Ayr Gold Cup.

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on the big race. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the 'Join' button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card and place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power betting sign-up offer: key terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Read these next:

'We hope he's still unexposed' - Charlie Hills believes Ayr Gold Cup favourite Orazio retains Group-race potential

'He's run a blinder in the race before' - Mr Wagyu team line up third Ayr Gold Cup attempt

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Looking for more free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.