Cheltenham Festival William Hill betting offer: bet £10, get £70 in free bets for tomorrow's races

Cheltenham day three preview

Speedsters have provided the stand out action so far at the Cheltenham Festival, but now it's time for those laden with stamina as the Stayers' Hurdle provides the featured action on day three.

Old favourites Paisley Park and Sire Du Berlais, previous winners of the race, line-up for possibly one last hurrah against up-and-coming stayers like Teahupoo and Crambo.

There are two Championship races to get your teeth into on Thursday's card, and the Ryanair Chase welcomes back last year's winner Envoi Allen, who will face strong competition from a trio who ran in last year's Gold Cup – Conflated, Protektorat and Ahoy Senor.

Runners have been trying to qualify for the Pertemps Final all season, but will it be the winners of the qualifiers who get your vote, or one who qualified in the other three places to stay under the radar?

Grey Dawning to win the Turners Novices' Chase @5-2 with William Hill

Grey Dawning’s form is stacking up increasingly well. He was an unlucky second to Ginny's Destiny, who franked the form when lumping top weight in a Cheltenham handicap on his next start, and is now 3lb better off with that rival, while he gave Grade 1-winning hurdler Apple Away 10lb and a 14-length beating at Warwick last time. His stamina is a big plus too.

Daily Present to win the Kim Muir @10-1 with William Hill

Daily Present was tailed off in three beginners’ chases behind smart horses, but left that firmly behind when scoring on his handicap debut, looking no stronger than at the finish on that first start at a staying trip. He beat the talented Bronn in a novice hurdle and there could be loads more to come over fences.

Day three Cheltenham schedule

The highly anticipated Cheltenham Festival has already served up two days of mouthwatering action and Thursday brings two Championship races to get stuck in to, with the Ryanair Chase and Stayers' Hurdle the races to watch on Thursday, March 14.

Thursday, March 14

