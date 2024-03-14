Cheltenham betting offer: get £30 in free bets with Tote for day three's races

There are still two more fantastic days of high-class action at the Cheltenham Festival to get your teeth stuck into and there is no better time to sign-up for a Tote account and take advantage of their generous welcome Cheltenham Festival free betting bonus.

Cheltenham day three preview

Speedsters have provided the stand out action so far at the Cheltenham Festival, but now it's time for those laden with stamina as the Stayers' Hurdle provides the featured action on day three.

Old favourites Paisley Park and Sire Du Berlais, previous winners of the race, line-up for possibly one last hurrah against up-and-coming stayers like Teahupoo and Crambo.

There are two Championship races to get your teeth into on Thursday's card, and the Ryanair Chase welcomes back last year's winner Envoi Allen, who will face strong competition from a trio who ran in last year's Gold Cup – Conflated, Protektorat and Ahoy Senor.

Runners have been trying to qualify for the Pertemps Final all season, but will it be the winners of the qualifiers who get your vote, or one who qualified in the other three places to stay under the radar?

With Tote offering a total of £30 in Cheltenham Festival free bets for this week's racing, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Grey Dawning to win the Turners Novices' Chase bet with Tote

Grey Dawning’s form is stacking up increasingly well. He was an unlucky second to Ginny's Destiny, who franked the form when lumping top weight in a Cheltenham handicap on his next start, and is now 3lb better off with that rival, while he gave Grade 1-winning hurdler Apple Away 10lb and a 14-length beating at Warwick last time. His stamina is a big plus too.

Conflated to win the Ryanair Chase bet with Tote

Conflated had won three of his last four starts around this trip before the 2022 Ryanair, in which he was still travelling well before coming down at the second last, and a drop to this distance looks the right move after two tired unseats over three miles recently. He's a class act and the recent rain is a big help as well.

Day three Cheltenham schedule

The highly anticipated Cheltenham Festival has already served up two days of mouthwatering action and Thursday brings two Championship races to get stuck in to, with the Ryanair Chase and Stayers' Hurdle the races to watch on Thursday, March 14.

Thursday, March 14

