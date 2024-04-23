Everton vs Liverpool bet builder tips & best bets + get 40-1 for Liverpool to win: Premier League betting offer

Midweek football continues with the standout Premier League fixture on Wednesday, the Merseyside derby. To mark the occasion, Paddy Power are offering enhanced odds of 40-1 if you back Liverpool to win .

Can Jurgen Klopp's Reds keep their title hopes alive with a victory at Goodison Park, or will the Toffees get the better of their neighbours and all but end their chances of more silverware this season? Get 40-1 for a Liverpool win in the Merseyside derby.

Everton vs Liverpool bet builder tips for Wednesday's match

Here's our 15-1 bet slip for Everton vs Liverpool:

Liverpool to win @4-9 with Paddy Power

Jurgen Klopp knows that nothing less than a win will do if his side are to remain in the race for the Premier League title. Winning at Goodison Park in the Merseyside derby is easier said than done, but Liverpool should be too strong for the Toffees.

Trent Alexander-Arnold to assist anytime @15-8 with Paddy Power

One of the best passers in the Premier League, you can never back against Alexander-Arnold to produce something special from the right flank. A born Scouser, not only does he know the importance of this derby, but in the context of a title race, it's as big as it gets.

Abdoulaye Doucoure to be shown a card @15-8 with Paddy Power

Everton will be without the ball for much of the game, but Liverpool are a tricky team to dispossess with some brilliant on-the-ball players. We expect a few rash tackles and Doucoure to set the tone.

Darwin Nunez to have 1+ shots on target @11-10 with Paddy Power

Nunez can be a real handful but sometimes even he can't predict what he'll do next. He leads the way in terms of shots in the league, so if he's on song, we reckon this should land.

Note that odds are accurate at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

How can I watch the Everton vs Liverpool Premier League match?

You can watch the match on Sky Sports.

Grab enhanced odds of 40-1 for a Liverpool win against Everton

Head over to Paddy Power and sign up Create your username and password Open a new account using promo code YFBCWG Deposit a minimum of £5 by Cards or Apple Pay Place a max £1 bet on the Match odds market on Liverpool to beat Everton in the Premier League match on Wednesday, April 24th Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion

Paddy Power Everton vs Liverpool betting offer: terms and conditions

We advise reading the terms and conditions attached to the new Everton vs Liverpool betting offer before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the deal works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.

New customer offer

Place a max £1 bet on the Match odds market on Liverpool to beat Everton, Wednesday, April 24th

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets

Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible

Excludes multiples & in-play bets

T&Cs apply

Please gamble responsibly

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.