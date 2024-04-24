Brighton vs Manchester City bet builder tips & best bets + get 40-1 for Man City to win: Premier League betting offer

Midweek action from the Premier League continues on Thursday with Brighton vs Manchester City. To mark the occasion, Paddy Power are offering enhanced odds of 40-1 if you back Manchester City to win .

Can Pep Guardiola's City side remain on course for a fourth consecutive Premier League title or will Brighton beat the treble winners at the Amex and push for European qualification? With Paddy Power, you can get 40-1 for a Man City win in the Brighton vs Manchester City match.

Brighton vs Manchester City bet builder tips for Thursday's match

Here's our 15-1 bet slip for Brighton vs Manchester City:

Man City to win @2-5 with Paddy Power

With Liverpool and Arsenal still in the race for the title, a Man City win is a must if they want to avoid a late collapse. Pep and his squad have enough steel to not buckle under the pressure though. We reckon Man City will edge this one.

Kevin De Bruyne to score @12-5 with Paddy Power

Known more for his assisting than goalscoring, but he's a man for the big occasion and we think he'll lead by example in this game.

Both teams to score @4-7 with Paddy Power

Brighton, like Man City, try to play on the front foot but it can leave them vulnerable at the back. This should be an open contest with plenty of chances for both teams.

Julian Alvarez to assist @13-5 with Paddy Power

This price looks to be good value for Alvarez who leads the assist charts for Manchester City with nine. Whether he starts or comes on as a sub, he can make an impact.

Note that odds are accurate at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

How can I watch the Brighton vs Manchester City Premier League match?

You can watch the match on Sky Sports.

Grab enhanced odds of 40-1 for a Man City win against Brighton

Previously, we mentioned that Paddy Power are offering enhanced odds of 40-1 for Man City to beat Brighton.

Now, you can follow these straightforward steps outlined below to claim your 40-1 betting offer and use it on the Brighton vs Manchester City match. It's a quick, secure, and hassle-free process.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.