'The race looks made for him and 14-1 is sumptuous' - David Jennings answers the burning questions on day one at Royal Ascot

What's the big story?

The English, Irish and French 2,000 Guineas winners clashing in a corking St James's Palace Stakes (4.25) . This is why the race was invented in the first place – to dish out ultimate bragging rights for the best three-year-old miler in the business.

Notable Speech has gone from being a scholar of the sand to a potential superstar in the blink of an eye. Three all-weather spins around Kempton was hardly the most conventional route to Guineas glory, but he oozed class at Newmarket and seemed to beat Rosallion fair and square.

Rosallion has since snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh to set up a riveting rematch, but there is also French Guineas winner Metropolitan to factor into the equation.

Wait, there's more. Henry Longfellow was terrific at two and Darlinghurst has dazzled at three.

The fact that the 113-rated Unquestionable , who won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf at Santa Anita last season, is the 33-1 outsider of the field tells you all you need to know about the quality of the fare. The best running since Palace Pier beat Pinatubo? Maybe it's even better than that.

Who should I back in the St James's Palace Stakes ?

Just about anything that could have gone wrong for Henry Longfellow in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains did go wrong. Actually, it was even worse than that. He never got into the race at any stage, but was somehow still only beaten four lengths.

Have you been learning your City Of Troy lesson over the last few weeks? Never doubt Aidan. Never doubt Aidan. Never doubt Aidan. Write it down a hundred times; learn it off by heart; never forget it.

The Ballydoyle magician has warned us not to read too much into Henry Longfellow's French travesty, and who are we to argue with him? He was the second-best juvenile I saw last season after City Of Troy and I expect him to end the season as our top three-year-old miler. He might just be this season's Paddington.

What's the best bet on day one?

Is Israr not just a cut above his rivals in the Wolferton Stakes (5.40) ? His Racing Post Rating of 119 when chasing home Passenger at Chester would be good enough to win it in four of the last five years.

Get us off to a flyer, what wins the Queen Anne?

It feels like Bradley Walsh should be starting the Queen Anne (2.30) as there are so many questions we need answering that it feels like an episode of The Chase.

Was the Lockinge just a lucky fluke for Audience ? Does Big Rock need a bog? Is Facteur Cheval as effective on this ground? Is Docklands good enough?

I've come to the conclusion Charyn is the most solid option. You know what you are going to get and he's progressive. He'll do me just fine.

Any outsider with a squeak on the card?

If Intinso settles in the Copper Horse Handicap (6.15) , he is extremely dangerous. The race looks made for him and 14-1 is just sumptuous.

What stat do we need to know?

Willie Mullins has won the Ascot Stakes (5.05) four times, but not since 2018 and he is 0-6 since then. He has also supplied the beaten favourite for the last two years in a row, so maybe My Lyka is shorter than he should be.

