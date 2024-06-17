- More
'He looks massively overpriced at 40-1' - why this horse can win the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot on Tuesday
A selection of our top tipsters have provided their selection for the opening Queen Anne Stakes (2.30) at Royal Ascot on Tuesday . . .
Charyn
By Robbie Wilders, tipster
The mile division is particularly open and I'm siding with Charyn, who was the only runner to give Audience anything to think about in a bizarre Lockinge at Newbury.
Audience’s excellent record fresh raises doubts over whether such a performance can be backed up, and Charyn has developed into a rock-solid Group 1 miler for Roger Varian. Versatile regarding ground conditions, the grey could be the answer.
By Harry Wilson, reporter
There is no shortage of pace in this year's contest and fierce competition for the lead is certain to ensure a strongly run race, which should strongly suit Charyn.
He ran big races in Group 1 company without winning as a three-year-old but has really improved this year, winning Listed and Group 2 races comfortably before being the only one to give Audience a race in a muddling Lockinge. He can reverse form with that rival here and land a belated first victory at the top level.
Royal Ascot free bets: Betfair offer
Big Rock
By Liam Headd, reporter
It is easy to disregard the Maurizio Guarnieri-trained four-year-old after his Lockinge sixth at Newbury last time, but he travelled well for large parts of the race and his stumble when leaving the stalls certainly did not help his cause.
Before that, though, he showed real progress in France and was an eyecatching winner over course and distance when pulling six lengths clear of Facteur Cheval in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot.
He recorded a career-best Racing Post Rating that day, while he seems pretty versatile in terms of ground, so he certainly has a serious chance in a race that lacks a standout contender.
By James Hill, tipster
I think I'd be really quite sweet on Big Rock had the forecast rain arrived. Instead, these will probably be the quickest conditions he's raced on.
However, I'm still not overly concerned. His pedigree suggests fast ground shouldn't be an issue, while he was second to Ace Impact in the French Derby on good going 12 months ago.
How can you forget his awesome display when he slammed his rivals in the QEII over course and distance in October and, with no Inspiral in the field, this is not a vintage Queen Anne.
Docklands
By Charlie Huggins, reporter
The watered good to firm ground at Ascot has me concerned about those at the head of the market. All of Charyn's three wins since his debut have been on ground featuring soft in the going description, while Facteur Cheval and Big Rock are yet to run on anything quicker than good.
Big Rock's sole start on good came when he was a disappointing sixth in the Lockinge and I cannot side with last season's Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner until he has proved himself for his new trainer Maurizio Guarnieri.
Shock Lockinge scorer Audience beat only two rivals when 13th in a Group 3 at this meeting in 2022 on his sole Ascot start and I would rather be with a more proven course performer in Docklands. The four-year-old has form figures 1132 at Ascot, including over this trip on similarly quick ground when winning last year's Britannia. Although he has yet to be tried above Group 3 level, he looks overpriced to secure back-to-back Royal Ascot victories in this wide-open first race.
Witch Hunter
By Richard Birch, tipster
Big-priced Queen Anne winners are by no means rare in years where there isn't a red-hot favourite.
Witch Hunter looks massively overpriced at 40-1 judged on his Lockinge third to Audience, and the return to a straight mile after his defeat at Haydock will suit him.
The likely strong gallop is tailor-made for him to pounce late and reward each-way support – at the very least – for punters.
Get £40 in free bet multiples with Betfair
Betfair are offering new customers £40 in free bet multiples when you place a £10 Sportsbook bet.
You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big races at Royal Ascot. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to Betfair through this link and click the 'Get Started' button
- Sign up for an account using code ZSKAOF and create your username and password
- Place a minimum £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of minimum EVS (2.0)
- Get £40 in free bet builders, accumulators or multiples to use on any sport
Betfair betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- 18+
- New UK & ROI customers
- Rewards valid for 30 days
- Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify
- T&Cs apply
- Please gamble responsibly
Read more . . .
Fancy a Royal Ascot Lucky 15? Seven bookmaker representatives provide their selections for the four-horse bet
Five jockeys to follow at Royal Ascot - including one rider operating at a 44 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight
'He should be favourite and he would be if he was trained by Aidan O'Brien' - our experts share their Royal Ascot tips
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Chepstow, Carlisle and Windsor on Monday
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Chepstow, Carlisle and Windsor on Monday
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets