'He looks massively overpriced at 40-1' - why this horse can win the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot on Tuesday

A selection of our top tipsters have provided their selection for the opening Queen Anne Stakes (2.30) at Royal Ascot on Tuesday . . .

By Robbie Wilders, tipster

The mile division is particularly open and I'm siding with Charyn, who was the only runner to give Audience anything to think about in a bizarre Lockinge at Newbury.

Audience’s excellent record fresh raises doubts over whether such a performance can be backed up, and Charyn has developed into a rock-solid Group 1 miler for Roger Varian. Versatile regarding ground conditions, the grey could be the answer.

By Harry Wilson, reporter

There is no shortage of pace in this year's contest and fierce competition for the lead is certain to ensure a strongly run race, which should strongly suit Charyn.

He ran big races in Group 1 company without winning as a three-year-old but has really improved this year, winning Listed and Group 2 races comfortably before being the only one to give Audience a race in a muddling Lockinge. He can reverse form with that rival here and land a belated first victory at the top level.

By Liam Headd, reporter

It is easy to disregard the Maurizio Guarnieri-trained four-year-old after his Lockinge sixth at Newbury last time, but he travelled well for large parts of the race and his stumble when leaving the stalls certainly did not help his cause.

Before that, though, he showed real progress in France and was an eyecatching winner over course and distance when pulling six lengths clear of Facteur Cheval in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot.

He recorded a career-best Racing Post Rating that day, while he seems pretty versatile in terms of ground, so he certainly has a serious chance in a race that lacks a standout contender.

By James Hill, tipster

I think I'd be really quite sweet on Big Rock had the forecast rain arrived. Instead, these will probably be the quickest conditions he's raced on.

However, I'm still not overly concerned. His pedigree suggests fast ground shouldn't be an issue, while he was second to Ace Impact in the French Derby on good going 12 months ago.

How can you forget his awesome display when he slammed his rivals in the QEII over course and distance in October and, with no Inspiral in the field, this is not a vintage Queen Anne.

By Charlie Huggins, reporter

The watered good to firm ground at Ascot has me concerned about those at the head of the market. All of Charyn's three wins since his debut have been on ground featuring soft in the going description, while Facteur Cheval and Big Rock are yet to run on anything quicker than good.

Big Rock's sole start on good came when he was a disappointing sixth in the Lockinge and I cannot side with last season's Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner until he has proved himself for his new trainer Maurizio Guarnieri.

Shock Lockinge scorer Audience beat only two rivals when 13th in a Group 3 at this meeting in 2022 on his sole Ascot start and I would rather be with a more proven course performer in Docklands. The four-year-old has form figures 1132 at Ascot, including over this trip on similarly quick ground when winning last year's Britannia. Although he has yet to be tried above Group 3 level, he looks overpriced to secure back-to-back Royal Ascot victories in this wide-open first race.

By Richard Birch, tipster

Big-priced Queen Anne winners are by no means rare in years where there isn't a red-hot favourite.

Witch Hunter looks massively overpriced at 40-1 judged on his Lockinge third to Audience, and the return to a straight mile after his defeat at Haydock will suit him.

The likely strong gallop is tailor-made for him to pounce late and reward each-way support – at the very least – for punters.

