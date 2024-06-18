- More
Harry Wilson's Royal Ascot tips on Tuesday: 'He was a massive eyecatcher and this race is sure to play to his strengths'
Harry Wilson with his advice for all seven races at Royal Ascot on Tuesday . . .
2.30 Royal Ascot
Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1), 1m
Harry's tip: Charyn
There is no shortage of pace in this year's contest and fierce competition for the lead is certain to ensure a strongly run race, which should suit Charyn. He ran big races in Group 1 company without winning as a three-year-old but has really improved this year, winning Listed and Group 2 races comfortably before being the only one to give Audience a race in a muddling Lockinge. He can reverse form with that rival here.
Royal Ascot free bets: Betfair offer
3.05 Royal Ascot
Coventry Stakes (Group 2), 6f
Harry's tip: Cowardofthecounty
A number of these juveniles were impressive winners on their debuts, but the one whose form looks the best is Cowardofthecounty, who was strong at the line when beating subsequent Listed scorer and Norfolk favourite Whistlejacket, a well-touted brother to Little Big Bear. That came in testing conditions, but his half-brother did all his winning on good ground, so there's every chance he'll cope with the quicker conditions.
3.45 Royal Ascot
King Charles III Stakes (Group 1), 5f
Harry's tip: Asfoora
My eye was drawn to the strong-travelling Aussie sprinter Asfoora for a long way in the Temple Stakes, and I'm sure it was just the testing ground that stopped her making a winning British debut. She's sure to improve for that first run after a short break and has plenty of strong form in the book. The fact she's proven over 5½f is a big plus on this stiff track.
4.25 Royal Ascot
St James's Palace Stakes (Group 1), 1m
Harry's tip: Rosallion
Notable Speech's 2,000 Guineas victory over Rosallion was decisive, but the winner had the benefit of being hard-fit from the all-weather, while the runner-up was a big drifter on his reappearance. Rosallion showed the benefit from that when coming with a late rattle to win the Irish equivalent, taking his record around a bend on a right-handed track to 2-2 after his impressive Lagardere success last year, and can reverse form on this more conventional track.
5.05 Royal Ascot
Ascot Stakes, 2m4f
Harry's tip: Zanndabad
I was on Zanndabad in the Chester Cup and couldn't help but feel unlucky when he flashed home from the back for third after having nowhere to go turning in. He's only been raised 2lb for that eyecatching effort and the extra distance on offer here is sure to play to his strengths. William Buick is a great booking, too.
5.40 Royal Ascot
Wolferton Stakes (Listed), 1m2f
Harry's tip: Ancient Rome
Ancient Rome made an instant impact for Charlie Hills, making light of his handicap mark at Glorious Goodwood before landing a huge payday for connections in the Mint Millions at Kentucky Downs. He has to carry a penalty for that, but he ran well behind subsequent Champion Stakes third Horizon Dore in the Prix Dollar when last seen and is better than Listed level. He's capable fresh and should go well down in grade on his reappearance.
6.15 Royal Ascot
Copper Horse Handicap, 1m6f
Harry's tip: My Mate Mozzie
It's a slight concern he's been beaten at very low in-running odds on multiple occasions, but My Mate Mozzie's performance in last year's Irish Cesarewitch, in which he led going easily before being swamped late, suggests one of these valuable staying handicaps will go his way. A strongly run 1m6f contest might suit him a lot better and he has a nice weight for Gavin Cromwell, who is no stranger to landing British prizes.
Get £40 in free bet multiples with Betfair
Betfair are offering new customers £40 in free bet multiples when you place a £10 Sportsbook bet.
You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big races at Royal Ascot. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to Betfair through this link and click the 'Get Started' button
- Sign up for an account using code ZSKAOF and create your username and password
- Place a minimum £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of minimum EVS (2.0)
- Get £40 in free bet builders, accumulators or multiples to use on any sport
Betfair betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- 18+
- New UK & ROI customers
- Rewards valid for 30 days
- Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify
- T&Cs apply
- Please gamble responsibly
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Royal Ascot on Tuesday
Paul Kealy's Royal Ascot day 1 racing tips: Tuesday's play of the day
Royal Ascot day 1 tips: six horses to back on Tuesday
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- Ascot Lucky 15 tips for Tuesday: four horses to back on day 1 of Royal Ascot
- 'The race looks made for him and 14-1 is sumptuous' - David Jennings answers the burning questions on day one at Royal Ascot
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- Royal Ascot tips 2024: Tuesday's best bets from Racing Post experts
- Royal Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £250,000 guaranteed pool on day one
- Royal Ascot betting offer: Get £250 in free bets ahead of day one at Ascot
- Royal Ascot free bets: grab £60 with BetMGM for day one's races
- Betfair Royal Ascot free bets: get £40 to use on day one's races
- Queen Anne Stakes: get £60 in Royal Ascot free bets with William Hill + best bet for the opener
- The best Euro 2024 free bets & bonuses: grab over £300 for week 1 of the tournament
- Ascot Lucky 15 tips for Tuesday: four horses to back on day 1 of Royal Ascot
- 'The race looks made for him and 14-1 is sumptuous' - David Jennings answers the burning questions on day one at Royal Ascot
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- Royal Ascot tips 2024: Tuesday's best bets from Racing Post experts
- Royal Ascot Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £250,000 guaranteed pool on day one
- Royal Ascot betting offer: Get £250 in free bets ahead of day one at Ascot
- Royal Ascot free bets: grab £60 with BetMGM for day one's races
- Betfair Royal Ascot free bets: get £40 to use on day one's races
- Queen Anne Stakes: get £60 in Royal Ascot free bets with William Hill + best bet for the opener
- The best Euro 2024 free bets & bonuses: grab over £300 for week 1 of the tournament