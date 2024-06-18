Harry Wilson's Royal Ascot tips on Tuesday: 'He was a massive eyecatcher and this race is sure to play to his strengths'

Harry Wilson with his advice for all seven races at Royal Ascot on Tuesday . . .

2.30 Royal Ascot

Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1), 1m

Harry's tip: Charyn

There is no shortage of pace in this year's contest and fierce competition for the lead is certain to ensure a strongly run race, which should suit Charyn. He ran big races in Group 1 company without winning as a three-year-old but has really improved this year, winning Listed and Group 2 races comfortably before being the only one to give Audience a race in a muddling Lockinge. He can reverse form with that rival here.

Charyn 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Roger Varian

3.05 Royal Ascot

Coventry Stakes (Group 2), 6f

Harry's tip: Cowardofthecounty

A number of these juveniles were impressive winners on their debuts, but the one whose form looks the best is Cowardofthecounty, who was strong at the line when beating subsequent Listed scorer and Norfolk favourite Whistlejacket, a well-touted brother to Little Big Bear. That came in testing conditions, but his half-brother did all his winning on good ground, so there's every chance he'll cope with the quicker conditions.

Cowardofthecounty 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

3.45 Royal Ascot

King Charles III Stakes (Group 1), 5f

Harry's tip: Asfoora

My eye was drawn to the strong-travelling Aussie sprinter Asfoora for a long way in the Temple Stakes, and I'm sure it was just the testing ground that stopped her making a winning British debut. She's sure to improve for that first run after a short break and has plenty of strong form in the book. The fact she's proven over 5½f is a big plus on this stiff track.

Asfoora 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Henry Dwyer

4.25 Royal Ascot

St James's Palace Stakes (Group 1), 1m

Harry's tip: Rosallion

Notable Speech's 2,000 Guineas victory over Rosallion was decisive, but the winner had the benefit of being hard-fit from the all-weather, while the runner-up was a big drifter on his reappearance. Rosallion showed the benefit from that when coming with a late rattle to win the Irish equivalent, taking his record around a bend on a right-handed track to 2-2 after his impressive Lagardere success last year, and can reverse form on this more conventional track.

Rosallion 16:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

5.05 Royal Ascot

Ascot Stakes, 2m4f

Harry's tip: Zanndabad

I was on Zanndabad in the Chester Cup and couldn't help but feel unlucky when he flashed home from the back for third after having nowhere to go turning in. He's only been raised 2lb for that eyecatching effort and the extra distance on offer here is sure to play to his strengths. William Buick is a great booking, too.

Zanndabad 17:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Mrs C O'Leary

5.40 Royal Ascot

Wolferton Stakes (Listed), 1m2f

Harry's tip: Ancient Rome

Ancient Rome made an instant impact for Charlie Hills, making light of his handicap mark at Glorious Goodwood before landing a huge payday for connections in the Mint Millions at Kentucky Downs. He has to carry a penalty for that, but he ran well behind subsequent Champion Stakes third Horizon Dore in the Prix Dollar when last seen and is better than Listed level. He's capable fresh and should go well down in grade on his reappearance.

Ancient Rome 17:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Charles Hills

6.15 Royal Ascot

Copper Horse Handicap, 1m6f

Harry's tip: My Mate Mozzie

It's a slight concern he's been beaten at very low in-running odds on multiple occasions, but My Mate Mozzie's performance in last year's Irish Cesarewitch, in which he led going easily before being swamped late, suggests one of these valuable staying handicaps will go his way. A strongly run 1m6f contest might suit him a lot better and he has a nice weight for Gavin Cromwell, who is no stranger to landing British prizes.

My Mate Mozzie 18:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Gary Carroll Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

