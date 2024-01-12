2024 Australian Open women's singles outright predictions, odds & tennis betting tips: Gauff and Rybakina look best of the big four

When does the 2024 Australian Open start?

The 2024 Australian Open begins on Sunday in Australia with the action starting from midnight Saturday in the UK & Ireland.

It’s worth noting that Sky Bet are offering £30 in free bets when you bet on the 2024 Australian Open.

Where can I watch the Australian Open in the UK?

Daily coverage on Eurosport from midnight, Saturday night. All matches are also streamed live on Discovery+.

Best bets for the 2024 Australian Open women's singles

Coco Gauff to win title

1pt 6-1 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Elena Rybakina to win title

1pt 11-2 BoyleSports

Caroline Wozniacki to win title

0.5pt each-way 150-1 bet365







New Sky Bet customers can also click here to get £30 in tennis free bets

2024 Australian Open women's singles predictions

Iga Swiatek showed why she is still the world's best player with some scintillating performances towards the end of last season, but while the Pole remains the one to beat she may be worth taking on at the available prices in the Australian Open, which starts at midnight on Saturday night for the first time this year.

Not even the chaos of the WTA Finals in Cancun, where the storms, wind and rain showers made for one of the laughable outdoor tournaments ever staged, could prevent Swiatek from holding aloft the trophy in early November.

But four-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek, winner of three of the last four French Opens, has made it past the fourth round at Melbourne Park only once in five main-tour attempts.

And considering the intense heat down under and the fact that she opens against 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, who is capable of challenging for further major honours, Swiatek can be opposed as title favourite.

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is seeded second behind Swiatek, but she too can be taken on, especially after her humbling loss to Elena Rybakina in the Brisbane final this month.

Sabalenka is still improving and possesses plenty of desire to win, but she will be under plenty of pressure in her bid to retain the trophy and, at the prices, others make more appeal.

Coco Gauff claimed her first piece of major silverware in the US Open in September and it's worth chancing that the American can land her second Grand Slam singles crown in Melbourne.

Gauff was virtually faultless in retaining her title in the prep event in Auckland this month. And while she was ineffective in the wild Cancun weather a couple of months ago, it's worth taking a chance that the 19-year-old from Atlanta can make a bold effort to go all the way in the Melbourne heat.

Gauff's chief rival could turn out to be Rybakina, who lost in three sets to Sabalenka in last year's Australian Open final. Rybakina, champion at Wimbledon in 2022, has a perfect physique for tennis and, judging by her 6-3 6-0 trouncing of Sabalenka in Brisbane, it's only a matter of time before she adds to her major title roster.

Of the outsiders, Kenin could press on if finding a way to overcome Swiatek in round one, but instead it may be worth going with an experienced performer. Caroline Wozniacki made an impressive return to Slam competition when reaching the fourth round of the US Open, only to find Gauff too good over three sets.

If Wozniacki has pressed on after that heartening return to professional tennis following a three-year retirement break, the 33-year-old Dane, who claimed her only piece of Slam singles silverware down under just six years ago, could stake a serious claim to adding to that triumph.

Get £30 in Sky Bet free bets when you bet on the 2024 Australian Open

We’ve already mentioned that Sky Bet are offering £30 in tennis free bets .

You can follow these simple steps to grab £30 in free bets to place on our Australian Open tips – it's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Sky Bet through this link and click the 'Get Bonus' button Create your username and password Place a minimum deposit of £5 and then place a bet at odds of 2.0 (Evs) or greater with a minimum stake of 5p Your free bets will be credited as three £10 free bet tokens

Sky Bet tennis betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new tennis betting sign-up offer before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the tennis free bets offer and what's expected of you as a new customer.

New customers only

Applies to first single & each-way bet only

5p minimum stake

Odds of 2.0 (Evs) or greater

3 x £10 bet tokens

Free bet stakes not included in returns

Free bets exclude virtuals

Free bets are non-withdrawable

Free bets expire after 30 days

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply

18+. Begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.