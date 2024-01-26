Australian Open men's final predictions, odds & tennis betting tips: claim £30 in Sky Bet free bets

Where can I watch the Australian Open in the UK?

Eurosport, from 8am Sunday. All matches are also streamed live on Discovery+.

Best bet for men's Australian Open final

Jannik Sinner -3.5 games handicap

1pt 4-6 BoyleSports

Advised pre-tournament by Aaron Ashley

Jannik Sinner to win title

1pt each-way 13-2 general

Men's Australian Open final predictions

Jannik Sinner, who won a seismic Australian Open semi-final when ending the reign of Novak Djokovic on Friday morning, can go on to land his first Grand Slam singles title with a victory over Daniil Medvedev at Melbourne Park on Sunday morning.

Italian ace Sinner had been promising much in the wake of some fine performances last year, including against Djokovic. But the significance of him upending the super Serb - the finest player the sport has produced - in his favourite venue down under is simply immense.

In sport sometimes, huge victories can be difficult to replicate. However, Sinner has been biding his time for long enough to know that his time in the majors looks to have come. And along with Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz, who exited the first Slam of the year at the quarter-final stage, Sinner looks sure to dominate the men's game for many years to come.

In his 6-1 6-2 6-7 6-3 victory over Djokovic on Friday, 83 per cent of Sinner's first-serve points were winners, as were a healthy 63 per cent of his second-serve points. Djokovic, meanwhile, had almost double the amount of unforced errors as the man from the Dolomites - 54 compared to 28. But most tellingly of all, Sinner, who tallied 128 points in the clash against Djokovic's 98, never faced a single break point on his own serve against his illustrious opponent.

Sinner was 13-2 third-favourite behind Djokovic and Alcaraz before the first major of the season started and was the pre-tournament headline selection of the Racing Post's Aaron Ashley. He is still only 22 but, coached jointly by Simone Vagnozzi and Australian legend Darren Cahill, the Italian now looks ready to achieve Slam glory.

This will be Sinner's first experience of a Slam singles final - his best placing before this came when he reached the last four of Wimbledon last year. And while he lost to Djokovic in the ATP year-end finals in Turin last year, his biggest title triumph to date came in the Toronto Masters when defeating Alex de Minaur in the final.

Medvedev stayed solid when fighting back from two sets down to beat sixth seed Alexander Zverev 5-7 3-6 7-6 7-6 6-3. And while that five-setter, which featured some seriously long points, will have suited Sinner, Medvedev arguably possesses fewer weapons than Zverev, another factor that may not harm the Italian's chances of holding aloft the trophy.

The on-court history between Sinner is Medvedev is fascinating. Of their nine previous meetings, all of which were on hard courts, the Muscovite won the first six, but Sinner has won their last three and that could give the Italian a huge boost going into the title match.

Medvedev, 27, has posted only one straight-sets victory at Melbourne Park this year - somewhat ironically against talented underachiever Felix Auger-Aliassime in round three - and the fact that he has spent considerably longer on court than Sinner in the last fortnight is unlikely to aid his cause of adding to his solitary major singles title in the 2021 US Open. The third seed has won only one of his five previous Slam singles finals.

Understandably, the oddsmakers are taking few chances on Sinner after his semi-final heroics. He's short enough to win the final, so it's probably worth backing him to concede a handicap games start to Medvedev, whose time spent on court may take its toll.

