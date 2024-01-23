Australian Open day 12 predictions, odds & tennis betting tips: claim £30 in Sky Bet free bets

Where can I watch the Australian Open in the UK?

Eurosport, from midnight. All matches are also streamed live on Discovery+.

Best bets for the 2024 Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka to win 2-1 v Coco Gauff

1pt 16-5 Coral, Ladbrokes





Australian Open match predictions

The outright odds suggest the winner of Thursday's semi-final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka will go on to win the women's Australian Open this year and it is hard to dispute that.

The bottom half of the women's draw in Melbourne has looked the stronger and it will culminate in what could be a classic semi-final.

There are plenty of reasons to get behind fourth seed Coco Gauff, the Racing Post’s pre-tournament outright selection who is yet to lose a match in 2024, having won the ASB Classic in preparation for the season's first Grand Slam.

She has dug deep in Melbourne and didn't drop a set until her quarter-final clash with Marta Kostyuk.

Gauff can also draw from her experience of winning a hard-court Grand Slam at the US Open last year and she has enjoyed a terrific six months on the WTA tour.

But Sabalenka is, of course, defending champion at the Australian Open and it has been easy to see why.

She is yet to drop a set in the Grand Slam, conceding only 16 games in five matches, and looked in much better touch than Gauff in the quarters, requiring only 71 minutes to take down ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova.

Remarkably that was Sabalenka's longest match at the tournament this year and she should be sharper than Gauff, who made 51 unforced errors in her tight 7-6 6-7 6-2 triumph over Kostyuk.

Having reached the semi-finals of her last six Grand Slams, Sabalenka looks appropriately priced to win the match and progress to a second successive Australian Open final.

But this could one of her toughest matches yet this season and backing her to win in three sets is the way to go.

