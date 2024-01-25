Australian Open women's final predictions, odds & tennis betting tips: claim £30 in Sky Bet free bets

Where can I watch the Australian Open in the UK?

Eurosport, from 8am Saturday. All matches are also streamed live on Discovery+.

Best bet for women's Australian Open

Qinwen Zheng to win under 8.5 games v Aryna Sabalenka

2pts 5-6 bet365

Women's Australian Open final predictions

Aryna Sabalenka has powered her way to a second consecutive Australian Open title decider and the Belarusian world number two should successfully retain her crown with a dominant display against Grand Slam final debutant Qinwen Zheng.

Title defences are not supposed to come so easy but Sabalenka has made it look effortless, recording six straight-sets victories to seal her final spot at the iconic Rod Laver Arena.

Having been a best-priced 9-2 to follow up before a ball had been served, Sabalenka is now 1-5 and it should be plain sailing for her against Zheng, who is 4-1 to cause an upset having been available at 33-1 pre-tournament.

Getting over the line against Elena Rybakina in last season’s showpiece proved difficult for Sabalenka as she dug deep in a deciding set to see off her Kazakhstani opponent.

But Rybakina had already tasted Grand Slam glory at Wimbledon a season earlier while the Belarusian was featuring in her first major final.

Sabalenka started nervously in that title tussle, losing the opening set 6-4, and that may happen to 21-year-old Zheng, who had not got beyond the quarter-final of a Grand Slam prior to her heroics in Melbourne.

That last-eight appearance came at last season’s US Open, where she met her match in a 6-1 6-4 humbling against Sabalenka, and a similar scenario may pan out in their rematch.

It has been a dream run to the final for Zheng but she has had a blessed passage, which was made significantly easier by the early exits of top seed Iga Swiatek and last season’s runner-up Rybakina.

The highest-ranked opponent that the Chinese player has had to face is British world number 54 Katie Boulter, and five of her six victims are ranked outside the world’s top 75.

That highlights potentially how fortunate the world number 15 has been and even then she has required deciding sets in three of her six wins.

The Chinese youngster is bound to be anxious in the early exchanges and she may be fearing the worst given the manner of Sabalenka’s 7-6 6-4 semi-final win over reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff.

The 25-year-old unleashed her explosive game on Gauff, firing in 33 winners and attacking her second serve, and it is hard to see Zheng nullifying that raw power.

Sabalenka's style can often lead to unforced errors but she has been so dominant that any mistakes are being considerably outweighed by winners.

Prior to her semi-final showdown with Gauff, Sabalenka had dropped a total of only 16 games in five wins, with none of those earlier-round opponents able to tally more than five games.

So, while Gauff managed to keep close tabs on Sabalenka, it is unlikely that Zheng can, and a seventh straight-sets victory should be in the offing for the Belarusian.

That is priced at 4-6 but the 5-6 on offer for the Chinese player to win eight or fewer games may represent better value.

