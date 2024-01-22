Australian Open day 11 predictions, odds & tennis betting tips: claim £30 in Sky Bet free bets

Where can I watch the Australian Open in the UK?

Eurosport, from midnight. All matches are also being streamed live on Discovery+.

Best bets for day 11 of the Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz to win 3-0 v Alexander Zverev

1pt 11-8 bet365

Daniil Medvedev to win & over 39.5 games v Hubert Hurkacz

1pt 13-8 bet365

Linda Noskova to win 2-1 v Dayana Yastremska

1pt 3-1 Coral, Ladbrokes





Australian Open day 11 predictions

Alexander Zverev v Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz didn't put a foot wrong in his straight-set demolition of Miomir Kecmanovic in the last 16 of the Australian Open and, while a quarter-final clash with Alexander Zverev will be stiffer, the Spanish superstar can lay down another title marker at Melbourne Park.

The pressure is rising but Alcaraz is getting stronger and that spells trouble for Zverev, who was involved in his second fifth-set tie-break of the tournament against British number one Cameron Norrie in the fourth round.

Zverev's five-set epic with Norrie followed another marathon match against Lukas Klein in round two, and the German also needed four sets to beat Dominik Koepfer in the opening round.

That means Zverev has spent over 14 hours on court in Melbourne, five hours longer than Alcaraz, who has dropped only one set and was fortunate to see third-round victim Juncheng Shang retire early in the third.

While Zverev has been involved some lengthy battles already, Alcaraz has enjoyed a relatively smooth passage to the final eight. His four opponents have carved out only six break-point opportunities between them and the Spaniard has lost his serve just once.

Alcaraz ran riot in a 6-3 6-2 6-4 win when the pair met at this stage of the US Open last year, and given his dominance on serve in Australia, this could be another routine victory for the second seed.

Hubert Hurkacz v Daniil Medvedev

Two-time Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev remains in the hunt to win the opening Grand Slam of 2024, but he has endured a few nervy moments along the way.

Medvedev has dropped sets in all but one of his four victories so far and was forced to come from two sets down against Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round.

Another lengthy contest could be in the offing against ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz, who prevailed in five sets in the pair's only previous Grand Slam meeting at Wimbledon three years ago.

However, Medvedev is a hard-court specialist and he should hold the aces on his favourite surface.

Hurkacz’s run to the quarter-finals looks good on paper but he has faced only one player inside the world’s top 20 and he needed a deciding set of his own in round two against 18-year-old Czech talent Jakub Mensik.

Interestingly, the pair have met four times on a hard court and there has been at least one tiebreak on each occasion, suggesting breaks of serve may be hard to come by.

So, while Medvedev is fancied to master his Polish rival, don't be surprised if the two players are in for the long haul.

Linda Noskova v Dayana Yastremska

Iga Swiatek’s conqueror Linda Noskova seems destined for big things and the talented Czech teenage should be fresher than her quarter-final opponent, Dayana Yastremska.

Noskova showed great composure in her three-set win over world number one Swiatek and the 19-year-old would have been delighted to have seen Elina Svitolina retire hurt when 3-0 down in the opening set of her last-16 encounter.

Yastremska, meanwhile, has had to win seven matches to get this far, with all three of her qualifying victories coming in three sets.

Six of Noskova’s last nine completed matches, which includes her Australian Open encounters with Swiatek and McCartney Kessler, have gone the distance and she could again prevail 2-1.

Anna Kalinskaya v Qinwen Zheng

There have been upsets aplenty in the top half of the women’s draw and world number 15 Qinwen Zheng is the only seeded player still standing in the section.

Anna Kalinskaya had never gone beyond the second round of a Grand Slam prior to her heroics in Melbourne this month so the experience ought to favour the Chinese player, who reached this stage of last season’s US Open.

Kalinskaya has yet to even make a final on the WTA Tour and, while her quarter-final run has been impressive, she has profited from a pretty kind draw.

Being a warm favourite for a Grand Slam quarter-final is uncharted territory for Zheng but she landed two WTA Tour titles last season, including the Zhengzhou Open, and she is expected to be up to this challenge.

