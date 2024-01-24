Australian Open men's semi-final predictions, odds & tennis betting tips: claim £30 in Sky Bet free bets

Where can I watch the Australian Open in the UK?

Eurosport, from midnight. All matches are also streamed live on Discovery+.

It’s worth noting that Sky Bet are offering £30 in free bets when you bet on the 2024 Australian Open.

Best bets for the men's Australian Open semi-finals

Over 38.5 games in Novak Djokovic v Jannik Sinner

3pts 4-5 Hills

Alexander Zverev to win & both players to win a set v Daniil Medvedev

1pt 2-1 bet365





New Sky Bet customers can also click here to get £30 in tennis free bets

Australian Open match predictions

The cream has risen to the top at the Australian Open and sixth seed Alexander Zverev is all that was standing in the way of the four top ranked male players reaching the semi-finals.

Zverev produced one of the performances of his career to stop second seed Carlos Alcaraz, in the process setting up a last-four date with two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev.

That promises to be a semi-final epic but it could play second fiddle to a showdown between world number one Novak Djokovic and fourth seed Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic has been a superior force down under, winning the title ten times including on his last four visits, but the super Serb may not have things all his own way this time around.

Novak Djokovic v Jannik Sinner predictions

Sinner will be hoping things pan out much better for him than they did in his only previous Grand Slam semi-final appearance at last year's Wimbledon, where he was brushed aside 6-3 6-4 7-6 by a dominant Djokovic.

Racing Post followers will be anticipating a better performance too, with Sinner advised each-way at 13-2 pre-tournament, and the Italian should be optimistic about his winning prospects.

The 22-year-old is arguably in better shape than ever before and he should take plenty of inspiration from his recent encounters with the world number one.

Sinner twice defeated Djokovic at the back end of last season, overcoming him in the group-stage of the ATP Finals in Turin before doubling up in Italy’s Davis Cup triumph.

Those three-set clashes went the distance and, although a best-of-five-set contest requires more, Sinner did take Djokovic all the way in the quarter-final of Wimbledon two seasons ago.

The Italian has won all five matches in straight sets and has been scintillating on serve, being broken only twice during the tournament. That is even more impressive when you consider his list of victims include Russian duo Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev.

Sinner quashed any fears surrounding a potential stomach injury in his interview following the Rublev win, so bettors should be hopeful of a lengthy battle.

While Sinner has breezed through, Djokovic has been made to work hard and has dropped sets in three of his five victories against Croatian teenage qualifier Dino Prizmic, unseeded home hope Alexei Popyrin and quarter-final victim Taylor Fritz.

Each of those four-set wins lasted at least 40 games and this showdown with Sinner should follow suit, especially with a five-set marathon a real possibility.

With Sinner so strong on serve and Djokovic the best returner in the game and an expert in long rallies, a couple of tiebreaks are not out of the equation. That would mean both players winning a set may be enough for a recommendation of over 38.5 games to land.

Daniil Medvedev v Alexander Zverev predictions

This semi-final is the 19th career meeting between Medvedev and Zverev yet it is set to become their first ever battle in a Grand Slam.

Medvedev has had Zverev’s measure recently with the Russian world number three prevailing in five of their six rivalries in 2023.

However, the manner of Zverev’s display against Alcaraz, where he had a first-serve percentage of 85 and was broken only twice from the five break-point opportunities he faced, makes him difficult to oppose.

The German, who is bidding to make his first Grand Slam final since the 2020 US Open, has the ability to beat anyone when his first serve holds up like it did against Alcaraz.

Medvedev is big on serve too and his tactic will be to get Zverev moving and embroiled in longer rallies.

But the Russian has endured plenty of nervy moments at this season’s Australian Open, having dropped sets in four of his five victories which includes five-set classics with Emil Ruusuvuori and Hubert Hurkacz.

Zverev has been involved in five-set thrillers of his own against Lukas Klein and Cameron Norrie, suggesting Medvedev should get a set on the board.

But the German’s serve is going to be a real asset in the crunch moments and as the outsider the value lies with him.

Get £30 in Sky Bet free bets when you bet on the 2024 Australian Open

We’ve already mentioned that Sky Bet are offering £30 in tennis free bets .

You can follow these simple steps to grab £30 in free bets to place on our Australian Open tips – it's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Sky Bet through this link and click the 'Get Bonus' button Create your username and password Place a minimum deposit of £5 and then place a bet at odds of 2.0 (Evs) or greater with a minimum stake of 5p Your free bets will be credited as three £10 free bet tokens

Sky Bet tennis betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new tennis betting sign-up offer before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the tennis free bets offer and what's expected of you as a new customer.

New customers only

Applies to first single & each-way bet only

5p minimum stake

Odds of 2.0 (Evs) or greater

3 x £10 bet tokens

Free bet stakes not included in returns

Free bets exclude virtuals

Free bets are non-withdrawable

Free bets expire after 30 days

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply

18+. Begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.