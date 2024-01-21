Australian Open day 10 predictions, odds & tennis betting tips: claim £30 in Sky Bet free bets

Where can I watch the Australian Open in the UK?

Eurosport, from midnight. All matches are also streamed live on Discovery+.

Best bets for the 2024 men's Australian Open

Under 18.5 games in Barbora Krejcikova v Aryna Sabalenka

1pt 6-5 Hills

Coco Gauff -5.5 games v Marta Kostyuk

2pts 8-11 bet365

Four sets in Novak Djokovic v Taylor Fritz

1pt 15-8 bet365

Jannik Sinner to win 3-0 v Andrey Rublev

2pts 6-4 bet365







Australian Open match predictions

Barbora Krejcikova v Aryna Sabalenka predictions

Iga Swiatek's premature exit at the Australian Open will be music to the ears of women's second seed Aryna Sabalenka, who can progress to the last four of the season's first Grand Slam at the expense of Barbora Krejcikova.

The quarter-finals of both the men's and women's singles begin on Tuesday and Sabalenka is in an excellent position to defend her Melbourne crown.

Sabalenka has won all four of her matches at Melbourne Park in straight sets, having recorded her first double-bagel of 2024 in a third-round thrashing of Lesia Tsurenko.

The Belarusian has dropped only 11 games en route to the quarters and punters should expect her to give short shrift to Krejcikova, so a bet on no more than 18 games appeals most.

Marta Kostyuk v Coco Gauff predictions

Expectations of Coco Gauff are understandably sky-high after her US Open triumph last season, but the 19-year-old American star continues to handle the pressure.

Gauff is yet to drop a set in Melbourne, albeit the draw has been kind to the teenage star and she is yet to face a seeded player down under.

Her quarter-final opponent Marta Kostyuk is also unseeded and Gauff can be fancied to give up 5.5 games to the Ukrainian on the handicap, having won at least six games more than three of her first four matches at Melbourne Park.

Novak Djokovic v Taylor Fritz predictions

Novak Djokovic's powers show no sign of waning and he has another semi-final appearance in Melbourne in his sights.

Standing in his way is 12th seed Taylor Fritz, who dug deep to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last round.

Djokovic lost only three games in a ruthless thrashing of 20th seed Adrian Mannarino on Sunday, but the Serbian had dropped sets against Dino Prizmic and Alexei Poyrin previously and Fritz undoubtedly has the ability to do the same.

Jannik Sinner v Andrey Rublev predictions

Jannik Sinner was earmarked as a potential dark horse to make his Grand Slam breakthrought at this year's Australian Open and the Italian is yet to put a foot wrong.

Sinner has not to dropped a set in Melbourne despite facing 26th seed Sebastian Baez and 15th seed Karen Khachanov in the opening four rounds.

Wednesday's quarter-final with Andrey Rublev will be his toughest match to date but the Italian can again come through with flying colours.

Sinner has won four of the pair's six meetings, including won two of their three matches on hard courts, and Rublev could be still feeling effects of a five-set epic against Alex de Minaur in the fourth round.

