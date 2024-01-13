Australian Open day two predictions, odds & tennis betting tips: claim £30 in Sky Bet free bets
Best match bets, predictions and analysis for day two of the 2024 Australian Open men's tournament at Melbourne Park plus get £30 in free bets with Sky Bet
Where can I watch the Australian Open in the UK?
Eurosport, from midnight each evening. All matches are also streamed live on Discovery+.
It's worth noting that Sky Bet are offering £30 in free bets when you bet on the 2024 Australian Open.
Best bets for day two of the 2024 Australian Open
Andy Murray to beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry
1pt 8-11 Betfair, Hills
Naomi Osaka to beat Caroline Garcia
2pts 17-20 Coral, Ladbrokes
Daria Saville to beat Magdalena Frech
1pt Evs bet365, Hills
Kayla Day to beat Viktoriya Tomova
1pt 6-4 general
New Sky Bet customers can also click here to get £30 in tennis free bets
Australian Open day two match predictions
Andy Murray v Tomas Martin Etcheverry
British legend Andy Murray has become a seriously vulnerable betting proposition in recent years due to his well-documented battles with injury.
And the fact that his Australian Open first-round opponent, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, a 24-year-old Argentinian who posted some admirable performances last season, has come in for early support to win their first-round match also adds further doubt.
But while questions are right to arise over whether Murray, 36, should call time on his hugely successful career, it's just possible that we may have seen enough from the Scottish three-time Grand Slam champion in recent days to recommend a modest bet on him starting positively at Melbourne Park.
In the Kooyong Classic exhibition event last week, Murray opened with a 6-3 7-5 loss to Marin Cilic, who has returned to the tour after injury. But the Brit stepped up on that in his second match when defeating 2020 US Open winner Dominic Thiem, who had lost to Rafael Nadal in Brisbane the week before, in straight sets.
The reasoning that Etcheverry could cope better with the Melbourne heat than Murray is sound, but the five-time Melbourne Park finalist has always maintained that his reason for continuing on the tour is to contest Grand Slams and it's worth having an interest that his class may still shine through on day two.
Caroline Garcia v Naomi Osaka
It's fascinating to try to estimate where Naomi Osaka stands on her return to the sport after having a break in which she became a mother.
There's little in the betting between the Japanese ace and Caroline Garcia, and perhaps the oddsmakers are right to give a chance to 26 year-old four-time Grand Slam champion, who was victorious in Melbourne in 2019 and 2021.
Garcia has started her year with some rather scrappy three-set outings against lower-ranked opponents, so this offers Osaka a genuine chance to return with a win down under.
In Brisbane this month, Osaka beat Tamara Korpatsch 6-3 7-6 then lost to Karolina Pliskova 3-6 7-6 6-4, but it was interesting to hear Paul Annacone, the former coach of tennis greats Pete Sampras and Roger Federer, say that “just get a few more days of practice in and she'll be right there.”
Magdalena Frech v Daria Saville
It took an almighty effort from Elise Mertens to end Daria Saville's Hobart run in the semi-finals last week, and it may be worth siding with the naturalised Australian in the first round of her home major.
Her Polish opponent Magdalena Frech is improving, but it's often easy to forget just how good Saville was in her early career (when she was Daria Gavrilova).
A lack of power has often counted against Saville, but she more than makes up for that with a terrific array of shots. And while self-belief has definitely been a problem previously, right now she seems to have many things in order and could have the beating of her opponent.
Kayla Day v Viktoriya Tomova
Viktoriya Tomova is favourite to see off American Kayla Day, but the Bulgarian isn't top class and it may be worth chancing the outsider to come through.
Day was crowned US Open junior champion in 2016 and while the 24-year-old Californian has yet to make a name for herself on the main tour, this first-round clash offers her a decent chance to showcase her talents.
The pair played each other for the first time in the Hobart qualifiers last week, when Tomova fought back from a set down to win 3-6 6-0 6-3. But Day may come on a bit fitness-wise for that outing and, at the available prices, it's worth chancing that she reverses the form pronto.
Get £30 in Sky Bet free bets when you bet on the 2024 Australian Open
Sky Bet are offering £30 in tennis free bets.
You can follow these simple steps to grab £30 in free bets to place on our Australian Open tips – it's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to Sky Bet through this link and click the 'Get Bonus' button
- Create your username and password
- Place a minimum deposit of £5 and then place a bet at odds of 2.0 (Evs) or greater with a minimum stake of 5p
- Your free bets will be credited as three £10 free bet tokens
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 13 January 2024inAustralian Open
Last updated 15:57, 13 January 2024
- Australian Open day one predictions, odds & tennis betting tips: claim £30 in Sky Bet free bets
- 2024 Australian Open men's singles outright predictions, odds & tennis betting tips
- 2024 Australian Open women's singles outright predictions, odds & tennis betting tips
- Australian Open men's singles final predictions & tennis betting tips: Djokovic still in charge
- Australian Open women's final predictions & tennis betting tips: Sabalenka set for glory
