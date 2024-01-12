Australian Open day one predictions, odds & tennis betting tips: claim £30 in Sky Bet free bets

Where can I watch the Australian Open in the UK?

Eurosport, from midnight. All matches are also streamed live on Discovery+.

Best bets for day one of the 2024 Australian Open

Lloyd Harris to beat Quentin Halys

Alexander Shevchenko -1.5 sets v Jaume Munar

Caroline Wozniacki to beat Magda Linette

Australian Open day one match predictions

Quentin Halys v Lloyd Harris

Lloyd Harris has come through qualifying this year to reach the Australian Open main draw and the South African looks to have rediscovered his best form judging by his early results this season. He could prove tough to stop when he takes on Frenchman Quentin Halys in round one.

Halys is no stranger to contesting, and winning, long matches in Grand Slams. However, Harris can dismiss opponents in straight sets when he's at or near his peak, and Halys may get less say than his opponent in how their clash pans out.

The pair have played each other only once before, on a Californian hard court in 2018, when Harris bossed matters in a 6-2 6-4 triumph.

Harris was below his best last year, but Halys may do well to keep tabs on the 26-year-old Cape Town native considering the form he has shown in the first couple of weeks of the season.

Harris won all three of his qualifying outings in straight sets and two of his victims were compatriots of Halys in Kyrian Jacquet and Hugo Gaston, who won just two games in their final-round encounter.

Alexander Shevchenko v Jaume Munar

Alexander Shevchenko is far from the finished article on a tennis court, but he should still have too much power for Spain's Jaume Munar in their opener.

Munar has won only one main-tour match in five visits to the Australian Open and his record is unlikely to improve against Shevchenko, who has shown plenty of promise and potential.

This is Shevchenko's first main-draw appearance in the singles at the Melbourne Park Slam, but he made the second round of the French Open last year, when he beat powerful German Oscar Otte in four sets, so there is plenty of hope that he can give a good account of himself in the coming week.

Munar won their only previous clash in Marbella in 2022, but the Majorcan is far more at home on clay and Shevchenko has the credentials to dominate this hard-court encounter and draw level in their personal series.

Magda Linette v Caroline Wozniacki

Magda Linette is seeded 20th in the first Grand Slam of the new tennis year, but while the Pole is getting better with age and experience she may do well to deny 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki.

The Danish former world number one, 33, returned to major competition in the US last September, when she beat Cristina Bucsa, Petra Kvitova and Jennifer Brady before succumbing in three sets in the last 16 to Coco Gauff, who went on to lift the title in New York.

That outing should have given a huge boost to Wozniacki, convincing her she could still mix it at the top level. And if her fitness is anywhere near where it should be for the toughest Slam of them all down under, then the wild-card entry should have the measure of the 31-year-old Poznan native, whom Wozniacki has beaten 6-4 6-3 and 6-3 6-0 in their two previous meetings.

