2024 World Snooker Championship day five predictions and snooker betting tips: Rocket and Page to put on a show

Where to watch the World Snooker Championship

Live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & Eurosport, from 10am Wednesday

Best bets for day five of the World Snooker Championship

Over 3.5 centuries in Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Jackson Page

1pt 13-10 general

Jamie Jones +3.5 games on handicap vs John Higgins

1pt 5-6 Betfair, Paddy Power













World Snooker Championship predictions

The final two first-round matches at this season’s Snooker World Championship start on Wednesday and seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan will be hoping for a fast start against Welsh youngster Jackson Page.

O’Sullivan’s fellow Class of 92 member John Higgins also kicks his campaign off against a Welshman as he tackles Neil Robertson’s conqueror from qualifying, Jamie Jones.

Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Jackson Page predictions

O’Sullivan’s quest for a record-breaking eighth Crucible crown and his bid to become only the fourth man after Steve Davis, Stephen Hendry and Mark Williams to claim all three Triple Crown events in a single season gets underway against Page.

The Rocket has been breathtaking this season, claiming five titles including those high-profile wins at the UK Championship and the Masters, and will be expected to breeze past his inexperienced Welsh rival.

It would be no surprise to see Ronnie swat aside Page in quick time but one of the youngster’s great strengths is his break-building and that may ensure a free-flowing contest.

That ought to suit the Rocket, who can contribute to plenty of big breaks, but a century or two is within Page’s reach.

The 22-year-old made his maiden ranking event semi-final at the World Open at the end of March, beating Mark Selby and Higgins before bumping into Trump.

Page had six centuries in as many matches, three coming in his 5-2 win over Selby. He then had knocks of 121 and 109 in his first World Championship qualifying win over Graeme Dott before closing out his 10-9 victory over Noppon Saengkham on Judgement Day with a break of 107.

That shows his capabilities and it is interesting to note that when O’Sullivan defeated Page 4-1 at the English Open in October there were four centuries compiled.

John Higgins vs Jamie Jones predictions

Higgins is a four-time champion and has been runner-up three times since 2017, so is evidently a player who comes alive at the Crucible.

However, in Jones he faces an opponent full of belief following his 10-9 win over former world number one Robertson in his closing qualifier.

Most of the qualifiers have given the seeds a scare this week and the Welshman will have high hopes he can do something similar, especially considering he has won his opening Crucible contest in three of his five visits as a qualifier.

