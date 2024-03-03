World Masters of Snooker outright predictions and snooker betting tips: Rocket's chances look golden in Saudi Arabia
Free snooker tips, best bets and analysis for the World Masters of Snooker at the Boulevard Arena, which starts on Monday
Where to watch the World Masters of Snooker
Eurosport from Monday 2pm
Best bets for the World Masters of Snooker
Ronnie O'Sullivan to win the World Masters of Snooker
2pts 11-4 Coral, Ladbrokes
World Masters of Snooker predictions
One of the most controversial tournaments in snooker history starts on Monday, when ten of the sport’s elite head to Saudi Arabia for the World Masters.
It is the first World Snooker Tour event to be held in the country and the first anywhere to feature a 23rd ball.
The new 'golden ball', known as the Riyadh Season ball for sponsorship purposes, will be worth 20 points, leading to the possibility of a 167 maximum break. BoyleSports and bet365 go 6-4 about there being a 147 break compiled but there are no prices for the 167.
Local wildcards Ali Alobaidli and Omar Alajlani will begin proceedings against late entrants John Higgins and Ding Junhui, with Ali Carter and Mark Williams awaiting the victors of the first-round matches in the second round.
The top six seeds will enter at the quarter-final stage and with a prize fund of over £750,000, there is plenty of motivation for the top players.
Ronnie O’Sullivan has spoken recently of his intention to target big prize pots, so there seems a decent chance that the Rocket will be in the mood.
O'Sullivan has won the Masters, the UK Championship and the World Grand Prix this season and is showing few signs of slowing down.
The seven-time world champion was clearly not at his best in a recent 6-0 defeat to Mark Selby at the Players Championship, but he has had time to refresh and should be raring to go.
A potential blockbuster semi-final against Judd Trump could be on the cards but O’Sullivan is worth siding with to win that en route to lifting the trophy .
Snooker’s biggest star would be a fitting winner as the sport writes a new chapter.
World Masters of Snooker Golden Ball rules
Each frame will begin with the golden ball placed in baulk, in line with the brown ball. Potting the golden ball early or hitting it before the object ball is a standard four-point foul. The golden ball stays on the table for as long as a 147 break is possible; as soon as it is no longer possible the referee will remove it. If a player manages to make a 147 they have a chance to pot the golden ball for an extra 20 points, the first player to do so will win a prize of $500,000.
Published on 3 March 2024inSnooker tips
Last updated 14:27, 3 March 2024
