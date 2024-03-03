World Masters of Snooker outright predictions and snooker betting tips: Rocket's chances look golden in Saudi Arabia

Where to watch the World Masters of Snooker

Eurosport from Monday 2pm

Best bets for the World Masters of Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan to win the World Masters of Snooker

2pts 11-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

World Masters of Snooker predictions

One of the most controversial tournaments in snooker history starts on Monday, when ten of the sport’s elite head to Saudi Arabia for the World Masters.

It is the first World Snooker Tour event to be held in the country and the first anywhere to feature a 23rd ball.

The new 'golden ball', known as the Riyadh Season ball for sponsorship purposes, will be worth 20 points, leading to the possibility of a 167 maximum break. BoyleSports and bet365 go 6-4 about there being a 147 break compiled but there are no prices for the 167.

Local wildcards Ali Alobaidli and Omar Alajlani will begin proceedings against late entrants John Higgins and Ding Junhui, with Ali Carter and Mark Williams awaiting the victors of the first-round matches in the second round.

The top six seeds will enter at the quarter-final stage and with a prize fund of over £750,000, there is plenty of motivation for the top players.

Ronnie O’Sullivan has spoken recently of his intention to target big prize pots, so there seems a decent chance that the Rocket will be in the mood.

O'Sullivan has won the Masters, the UK Championship and the World Grand Prix this season and is showing few signs of slowing down.

The seven-time world champion was clearly not at his best in a recent 6-0 defeat to Mark Selby at the Players Championship, but he has had time to refresh and should be raring to go.

A potential blockbuster semi-final against Judd Trump could be on the cards but O’Sullivan is worth siding with to win that en route to lifting the trophy .

Snooker’s biggest star would be a fitting winner as the sport writes a new chapter.

World Masters of Snooker Golden Ball rules

Each frame will begin with the golden ball placed in baulk, in line with the brown ball. Potting the golden ball early or hitting it before the object ball is a standard four-point foul. The golden ball stays on the table for as long as a 147 break is possible; as soon as it is no longer possible the referee will remove it. If a player manages to make a 147 they have a chance to pot the golden ball for an extra 20 points, the first player to do so will win a prize of $500,000.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.