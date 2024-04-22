2024 World Snooker Championship Tuesday predictions and snooker betting tips: Williams can entertain Crucible crowd

Ladbrokes are offering £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on the World Snooker Championship. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch the World Snooker Championship

Live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & Eurosport, from Tuesday 10am

Best bets for day four of the World Snooker Championship

Over 3.5 match centuries in Ding Junhui v Jack Lisowski

1pt 6-5 Hills

Kyren Wilson -4.5 frames on handicap v Dominic Dale

1pt 21-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Robbie Williams to beat Mark Allen

1pt 9-2 bet365





You can bet on the World Snooker Championship here and get £40 in free bets with Ladbrokes

World Snooker Championship predictions

There are four more cracking World Snooker Championship first-round contests getting under way on Tuesday, with Ding Junhui's clash with Jack Lisowski one of the highlights of the opening round.

Ding Junhui v Jack Lisowski predictions

Ding Junhui hasn’t enjoyed much success on his recent visits to the Crucible Theatre.

The Chinese Sensation will be bidding to end a run of three straight first-round defeats when he starts his World Championship bid against Jack Lisowski.

The 37-year-old has been beaten by Hossein Vafaei, Kyren Wilson and Stuart Bingham in his last three openers in Sheffield and this year’s tie against Lisowski is another tricky assignment for Ding.

Lisowski made six century breaks in only 27 frames to qualify for the Sheffield showpiece and the Gloucester potter is a far better performer than this season’s efforts suggest.

He made the quarter-finals at the Crucible two years ago, when he lost out in a final-frame decider to John Higgins, and he has the game to push Ding all the way.

This should be an entertaining contest between two attacking players who have have made 71 century breaks between them this season.

Kyren Wilson v Dominic Dale predictions

Dominic Dale produced some good snooker to down David Grace and He Guoqiang in qualifying, but the veteran faces a much tougher test in his Crucible opener with Kyren Wilson.

Off-table issues have made things difficult for the Warrior this season but he has made three quarter-finals, two semi-finals and a final on his last eight visits to the Crucible

The Kettering cueman did reach the semi-finals of the German Masters at the start of February and only Judd Trump has made more century breaks than the Warrior this season. That suggests that Wilson's game is in good nick and the 32-year-old may be flying under the radar after a low-key campaign in terms of tournament success.

At 21-20, the Warrior looks a good bet to give Dale a 4.5-frame start on the handicap.

Mark Allen v Robbie Williams predictions

The World Championship qualifiers have given their seeded rivals a rough ride in the opening batch of first-round matches and that trend could continue when Mark Allen takes on Robbie Williams.

Allen has suffered four first-round defeats in his last 12 Crucible appearances and he has made it beyond the last 16 only twice in that time.

Williams is a tough match player who excels in long-distance matches, but the Merseyside man is not just a grinder. The 37-year-old has reached a career-high world ranking of 45 this term and has a lot more to offer than prices of 9-2 suggest.

Barry Hawkins v Ryan Day predictions

Barry Hawkins reached the final of the 2013 World Championship and has been a serious Crucible contender for large periods of his career.

However, the days of the Hawk contending for the title may be over and his showings this season make it difficult to get excited about his prospects

Day has also been on the downgrade, failing to win a World Championship match since 2014, making this a contest with limited betting appeal.

Grab £40 in Ladbrokes free bets when you bet £10 on the World Snooker Championship

We’ve already mentioned that Ladbrokes are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on the World Snooker Championship.

Here is how you can claim this £40 Ladbrokes free bet offer when you place a qualifying bet on the tournament.

Head over to Ladbrokes through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 1.5 (1-2)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

Ladbrokes betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Ladbrokes betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from Ladbrokes gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some free bets are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

18+. New UK & ROI customers.

Offer ends 30/04/24.

Min first deposit £10 and place win or each-way bet within 14 days of account registration at min odds 1.5 to get 4 x £10 free bets.

Restrictions & T&Cs apply .

T&Cs apply 18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.