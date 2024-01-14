World Grand Prix outright predictions and snooker betting tips: Ford can motor to first ranking title

Where to watch the World Grand Prix

ITV4, 7pm Monday

Best bets for the World Grand Prix

Tom Ford

1pt each-way 33-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Zhang Anda

1pt each-way 20-1 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

World Grand Prix predictions

There is no break for snooker’s top potters, who head to the Morningside Arena in Leicester for the World Grand Prix.

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Ali Carter were battling it out in the final of the Masters last night and the Rocket is well-fancied by the market. However, this event is unlikely to be at the top of O’Sullivan’s priorities, particularly as the Chigwell man was still in action at Alexandra Palace just a day ago, and it could pay to look further down the list.

Judd Trump, Mark Selby, Ali Carter, Barry Hawkins, John Higgins and Mark Williams have all been drawn in the top-half of the competition and that looks an extremely competitive section.

Tom Ford is housed in the same half of the draw as O’Sullivan, and given the doubts over the Rocket, the bottom section could be the place to play.

Ford has enjoyed a pretty good season, reaching four running quarter-finals and making the final of the high-class International Championship and the Leicester-based star should feel at home at the Morningside Arena.

The 40-year-old is a top-level break-builder at his best, and while a major tournament victory has not been forthcoming, Ford has made three ranking event finals and certainly has the talent to break his duck.

Ford takes on Jordan Brown in round one and a potential second-round clash with either Dave Gilbert or Gary Wilson doesn’t look too daunting.

The 33-1 on offer about Ford lifting the World Grand Prix trophy looks a decent each-way punt.

Mark Allen’s clash with Jack Lisowski is a first-round highlight, but with one of those names heading out in round one, an opportunity could open up for Zhang Anda.

It’s hard to see why Anda, who has developed into a major tournament contender this season and won the International Championship in November, is given the same chance in the betting as Lisowski.

The Chinese raider couldn’t have been handed a kinder first-round tie and Dominic Dale is likely to be cannon fodder for the 32-year-old.

Anda is a 20-1 shot in Leicester and he is worth an each-way punt.

