Welsh Open snooker 2024: full schedule, session times, where to watch + bag £30 in free bets with Paddy Power

We are in the thick of the Welsh Open action as the snooker roadshow takes over Llandudno.

There is no Ronnie O'Sullivan this year, with the Masters champion and world number one withdrawing ahead of the tournament due to anxiety.

However, there remains a hosts of stars doing battle on the baise, with Robert Milkins back to defend his title after last year's 9-7 final win over Shaun Murphy.

And to get you up for the event, Paddy Power are are offering a £30 free snooker bet .

Grab your £30 Paddy Power snooker free bet bonus here .

2024 Welsh Open snooker final

Here's the full schedule for the Welsh Open snooker final. You can claim a £30 Paddy Power free snooker bet here .

The final

Sunday, February 18 (best of 17 frames)

How can I watch the Welsh Open snooker

You can watch the Welsh Open snooker on Eurosport and the BBC.

Grab a £30 Paddy Power Free Bet on the Welsh Open snooker

Previously, we mentioned that Paddy Power is offering a £30 free bet for February's Welsh Open snooker.

Now, you can follow these straightforward steps outlined below to claim your £30 free bet and use it on the Welsh Open snooker matches. It's a quick, secure, and hassle-free process.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and cli ck the Join button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £30 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power Welsh Open betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify Get £30 in free bets, valid for 30 days SMS verification required Bets placed on Greyhound racing markets are excluded. Only deposits via cards will qualify

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.