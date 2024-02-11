Racing Post logo
Snooker tips

Welsh Open predictions and snooker betting tips: Jester can have the last laugh in Llandudno

Free snooker tips, best bets and analysis for the Welsh Open in Llandudno, which starts on Monday

Mark Selby can claim the Open crown
Mark Selby can claim the Welsh Open crownCredit: Tai Chengzhe

Where to watch the Welsh Open

Eurosport 1, 12.30pm Monday

Best bets for the Welsh Open

Mark Selby to win Welsh Open
1pt 8-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

John Higgins to win Welsh Open
1pt 7-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Image link

Welsh Open predictions

This season’s Home Nation Series concludes with the Welsh Open in Llandudno this week. 

A number of top cueman are still to book their place in the main draw – they will be in qualifying action on Monday – but we do know that Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trump won't be participating. 

The absence of the two expected market leaders makes for an open betting heat and, at 7-1 the field, it’s possible to make a case for a number of runners. 

Mark Selby has a good record in Home Nation Series events, winning the English Open twice, the Scottish Open twice and the Welsh Open crown in 2008. 

The Jester may not be considered best suited to quickfire best-of-seven format but his record in the 128-player competitions suggest otherwise and the four-time world champion does have a clear class edge over the majority of the field. 

Selby has yet to win a major title this season but he has made the final of the British Open, the last four of both the Shanghai Masters and European Masters, and his draw looks too good to ignore in Llandudno.

The Jester takes on Yuan Sijun in qualifying before a potential first-round tie with Aaron Hill. A last-16 showdown against Masters runner-up Ali Carter could be in the offing further down the line, but the Captain must first navigate a path past Elliot Slessor, and possibly Noppon Saengkham, to reach that stage whereas Selby’s task looks far more straightforward. 

Zhang Anda looks the only other serious contender in the third quarter and it’s a section Selby can boss on his way to the title. 

John Higgins is another cueman who looks to have a dream draw. Ryan Day is the highest-ranked player the Scot can face until the quarter-final stage and, with two big-hitters in the section Ding Junhui and Mark Allen on course to meet before the last eight, the path looks clear for the 48-year-old.  

Higgins is a five-time Welsh Open champion and, at 7-1, the Wizard of Wishaw is worth backing to conjure up a sixth Ray Reardon trophy success. 

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Henry HardwickeRacing Post Sport

Published on 11 February 2024inSnooker tips

Last updated 13:38, 11 February 2024

