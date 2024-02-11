Welsh Open predictions and snooker betting tips: Jester can have the last laugh in Llandudno

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch the Welsh Open

Eurosport 1, 12.30pm Monday

Best bets for the Welsh Open

Mark Selby to win Welsh Open

1pt 8-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

John Higgins to win Welsh Open

1pt 7-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Welsh Open predictions

This season’s Home Nation Series concludes with the Welsh Open in Llandudno this week.

A number of top cueman are still to book their place in the main draw – they will be in qualifying action on Monday – but we do know that Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trump won't be participating.

The absence of the two expected market leaders makes for an open betting heat and, at 7-1 the field, it’s possible to make a case for a number of runners.

Mark Selby has a good record in Home Nation Series events, winning the English Open twice, the Scottish Open twice and the Welsh Open crown in 2008.

The Jester may not be considered best suited to quickfire best-of-seven format but his record in the 128-player competitions suggest otherwise and the four-time world champion does have a clear class edge over the majority of the field.

Selby has yet to win a major title this season but he has made the final of the British Open, the last four of both the Shanghai Masters and European Masters, and his draw looks too good to ignore in Llandudno.

The Jester takes on Yuan Sijun in qualifying before a potential first-round tie with Aaron Hill. A last-16 showdown against Masters runner-up Ali Carter could be in the offing further down the line, but the Captain must first navigate a path past Elliot Slessor, and possibly Noppon Saengkham, to reach that stage whereas Selby’s task looks far more straightforward.

Zhang Anda looks the only other serious contender in the third quarter and it’s a section Selby can boss on his way to the title.

John Higgins is another cueman who looks to have a dream draw. Ryan Day is the highest-ranked player the Scot can face until the quarter-final stage and, with two big-hitters in the section Ding Junhui and Mark Allen on course to meet before the last eight, the path looks clear for the 48-year-old.

Higgins is a five-time Welsh Open champion and, at 7-1, the Wizard of Wishaw is worth backing to conjure up a sixth Ray Reardon trophy success.

