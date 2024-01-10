Thursday's Masters predictions and snooker betting tips: The Rocket can blast his way past Hawkins

Where to watch

BBC & Eurosport, 1pm & 7pm Thursday

Best bets

Ronnie O’Sullivan -1.5 frames on handicap v Barry Hawkins

3pts 7-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Jack Lisowski to beat Shaun Murphy

1pt Evs general

Thursday's Masters predictions

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s last three Masters appearances have seen him suffer quarter-final defeats but the Rocket, who will still believe he can claim all three Triple Crown events this season, can overcome that hurdle against Barry Hawkins.

The Rocket is a seven-time Masters champion and he clinched an eighth UK Championship at the start of December, to highlight that he is still motivated to stay at the top.

Ronnie showed great character in his first-round win over Ding Junhui because, having raced into a 4-0 lead, he then lost three frames on the spin, which included an extraordinary 147 break from his Chinese opponent.

The Rocket closed out the contest with breaks of 127 and 93 and it is tough to see him being halted by Hawkins, who has lost 17 of their 20 career meetings.

The Hawk is having a solid season and made light work of an out-of-sorts Neil Robertson in round one, with the European Masters champion prevailing 6-3.

However, as many often do, Hawkins has made it a habit of wilting under pressure against Ronnie, who looks a strong wager to triumph by at least two frames in this best-of-11 contest.

Thursday's other quarter-final is a tighter betting heat involving Shaun Murphy and Jack Lisowski, who is fancied to repeat last season’s effort of making the final four.

Jack-Pot impressed on his way to a 6-2 win over reigning world champion Luca Brecel in round one and, although Murphy triumphed by the same scoreline against the in-form Zhang Anda, the Magician was somewhat flattered.

Lisowski has won the last three meetings between the pair and this is a match-up that should suit his attacking brand of snooker.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.