Grand Prix snooker 2024: full schedule, session times, where to watch + £30 in free bets from Sky Bet
The Masters was a treat, with Ronnie O'Sullivan landing a staggering eighth title after his 10-7 win over rival Ali Carter on Sunday night.
But the baise never sleeps, and now 32 of the game's top players - O'Sullivan included - have descended upon Leicester for the 2024 World Grand Prix.
2024 World Grand Prix snooker schedule
Monday, January 15
- 7pm: Judd Trump 4-2 Jamie Jones
- 7pm: Lyu Haotian 4-3 Chris Wakelin
- 8pm: Mark Selby 4-3 Yuan Sijun
- 8pm: Hossein Vafaei 4-3 Matthew Selt
Tuesday, January 16
- 1pm: John Higgins 0-4 Shaun Murphy
- 1pm: Zhou Yuelong 3-1 Stephen Maguire
- 2.15pm: Ali Carter 0-1 Wu Yize
- 3pm: Gary Wilson v David Gilbert
- 7pm: Mark Williams v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- 7pm: Tom Ford v Jordan Brown
- 8pm: Barry Hawkins v Cao Yupeng
- 8pm: Ronnie O'Sullivan v Pang Junxu
Wednesday, January 17
- 1pm: Noppon Saengkham v Xiao Guodong
- 1pm: Ding Junhui v Ricky Walden
- 3pm: Zhang Anda v Dominic Dale
- 3pm: Mark Allen v Jack Lisowski
Round two
- Judd Trump/Jamie Jones v Lyu Haotian/Chris Wakelin
- Mark Selby/Yuan Sijun v Ali Carter/Wu Yize
- Barry Hawkins/Cao Yupeng v John Higgins/Shaun Murphy
- Hossein Vafaei/Matthew Selt v Mark Williams/Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Zhang Anda/Dominic Dale v Mark Allen/Jack Lisowski
- Noppon Saengkham/Xiao Guodong v Ding Junhui/Ricky Walden
- Tom Ford/Jordan Brown v Gary Wilson/David Gilbert
- Zhou Yuelong/Stephen Maguire v Ronnie O'Sullivan/Pang Junxu
The final
Sunday, January 21 (best of 19 frames)
How can I watch the World Grand Prix snooker
You can watch the World Grand Prix snooker live on ITV4.
