German Masters outright predictions and snooker betting tips: No regrets regarding Robbie Williams bet

Where to watch the German Masters

Eurosport, 2pm Monday

Best bets for the German Masters

Robbie Williams

1pt each-way 125-1 general

Kyren Wilson

1pt each-way 14-1 general

German Masters predictions

Berlin’s Tempodrom generates one of the best atmospheres on the World Snooker Tour and the 2024 German Masters should provide plenty of entertainment.

World number one Ronnie O’Sullivan hasn't made the trip to the German capital, which leaves Judd Trump as the general 3-1 title favourite.

The Rocket was due to be housed in the third quarter of the draw alongside Mark Selby, and the market expects the Jester to benefit most from O’Sullivan’s withdrawal.

However, at 125-1, Robbie Williams may also be able to get in on the action in the Rocket's absence.

Williams should arrive in Berlin full of confidence after two commanding displays in the Welsh Open and World Open qualifiers. The 37-year-old compiled a new career-high break of 146 in the Welsh prelims and has reached three ranking event semi-finals, two of which have come in the last three seasons.

The Wirral potter is certainly making more of an impact at the business end of tournaments and his credentials appear to have been underestimated.

Williams should have little to fear from an out-of-form Robert Milkins in round one and the likes of Ryan Day and Dave Gilbert, who are housed in the same section, have also been struggling of late.

At 125-1, Williams looks capable of outrunning those huge odds.

Kyren Wilson has happy memories of Berlin, having lifted the 2019 German Masters crown, and the Warrior looks the most overpriced runner of those near the head of the market.

The Kettering cueman hasn’t been at his best this season, but he took Trump to a final-frame decider in the first round of the Masters and there was enough in that defeat to suggest a return to form may not be too far away.

Wilson made breaks of 126, 129, 106 and 74 in a 4-0 first-round whitewash of Jordan Brown in the Scottish Open last month and, while such commanding performances have been rare recently, there is enough juice in the Warrior's price to take a chance on him putting his best foot forward in Berlin.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.