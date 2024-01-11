Friday's Masters predictions and snooker betting tips: Allen can take aim at semi-final spot
Free snooker tips, best bets and analysis for Friday's Masters quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace
Where to watch
BBC Two, BBC Four & Eurosport 1, 1pm & 7pm Friday
Best bet
Mark Allen to beat Mark Selby
1pt 13-10 bet365, Hills
Masters quarter-final predictions
Judd Trump somehow found a match-winning clearance to defeat Kyren Wilson 6-5 in a thrilling first-round Masters contest and the Ace in the Pack moves on to face Ali Carter in the quarter-finals.
The Captain had far fewer worries when getting the better of Mark Williams 6-4 in round one and Carter made two breaks of 133 against Williams.
The Essex cueman could prove a handful for Trump on that form, but the prices look to hold an accurate reflection of what might happen on Friday afternoon.
On Friday evening, Mark Selby takes on Mark Allen and this contest could harbour some value.
Selby is the favourite and that's no surprise given that the Jester crushed Robert Milkins 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals.
However, Allen looks likely to prove far tougher for Selby to crack and the Northern Irishman is worth a punt.
Allen contested his fourth deciding rack in his last six visits to the Masters when beating John Higgins and the Antrim ace finally secured a final-frame victory in the opening round.
That was the Pistol’s first success at Alexandra Palace since he lifted the Paul Hunter Trophy in 2018, and his run this year may not end in the last eight.
Selby’s performance against Milkins was a break-building masterclass, but the Leicester potter was able to play with freedom in that contest and Allen has the tactical acumen to make things far more difficult for the Jester.
The reaction to Allen’s performance against Higgins feels a touch negative considering the Northern Irishman made breaks of 79, 86 and 123 and he was taking on a four-time world champion.
This is likely to be a high-class Alexandra Palace quarter-final and, at a nice price, Allen can be backed to progress to the semi-finals.
Published on 11 January 2024inSnooker tips
Last updated 14:53, 11 January 2024
- Thursday's Masters predictions and snooker betting tips
- Wednesday's Masters predictions and snooker betting tips
- Masters snooker 2024: full schedule, session times, where to watch + £30 in free bets from Sky Bet
- Tuesday's Masters predictions and snooker betting tips
- Monday's Masters predictions and snooker betting tips
