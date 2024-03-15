Wales v Italy Six Nations predictions and rugby betting tips: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £60 in football and horseracing free bets when you bet £10 on the Six Nations. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Wales v Italy

Wales v Italy will take place at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, at 2.15pm on Saturday, March 16, live on BBC One & S4C

Wales v Italy betting odds

To win the match

Wales 4-11

Italy 12-5

Draw 28-1

Handicap

Wales -7 at Evs

Italy +8 at Evs

Best bets for Wales v Italy

Under 23.5 first-half points

2pts 10-11 bet365

Wales v Italy teams

Wales: Cameron Winnett; Josh Adams, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer; Sam Costelow, Tomos Williams; Gareth Thomas, Elliot Dee, Dillon Lewis, Dafydd Jenkins, Adam Beard, Alex Mann, Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright

Replacements: Evan Lloyd, Kemsley Mathias, Harri O'Connor, Will Rowlands, Mackenzie Martin, Kieran Hardy, Ioan Lloyd, Mason Grady

Italy: Lorenzo Pani; Louis Lynagh, Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Monty Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Simone Ferrari, Niccolo Cannone, Federico Ruzza, Sebastian Negri, Michele Lamaro, Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Mirco Spagnolo, Giosue Zilocchi, Andrea Zambonin, Ross Vintcent, Manuel Zuliani, Martin Page-Relo, Leonardo Marin

Wales v Italy team news

Wales: Coach Warren Gatland has made five changes to the team beaten by France last week including the return of centres George North and Nick Tompkins

Italy: Winger Ange Capuozzo, hero of Italy's famous victory in Cardiff two years ago, misses out through injury

Wales v Italy predictions and betting tips

The Six Nations trophy will be won on Saturday but first there's the battle for the Wooden Spoon, and while Wales are favourites to come out on top, the Azzurri are on course for their best points haul since bonus points were introduced in 2017.

Italy will also be buzzing after their victory over Scotland last week but have to be careful they don't lose their focus as Wales will surely be pumped to save their campaign and there have been positives to take despite their winless record.

Their second-half showing against Scotland and the way they took the game to England and France showed that there is promise in this young Welsh squad, but the real key to this contest is how Wales approach it. A win by more than seven points would lift Wales above their opponents as they would deny Italy a losing bonus point and tilt the points difference, while a try bonus point of their own would make sure. But will the hosts go all out to seal the deal?

It seems more likely we will see a cagey, and possibly nervy approach from Wales, who will have memories of their shock defeat at this same stage two years ago. Coach Warren Gatland has shuffled his side again and it's hard to pinpoint a key attacking threat.

Italy have shown the cutting edge they possess in their back three, and even though they are without Ange Capuozzo, the hero of 2022, Louis Lynagh is on the wing after his tryscoring debut last week.

Neither of these teams have managed to reach the 20-point mark by half-time in any of their games - Wales have gone in scoreless at the break twice and Italy once - and backing under 23.5 first-half points looks the best bet in a trappy contest.

