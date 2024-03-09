Wales v France Six Nations predictions and rugby betting tips: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £60 in football and horseracing free bets when you bet £10 on the Six Nations. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Wales v France

Wales v France will take place at Cardiff's Principality Stadium at 3.00pm on Sunday, March 10, live on BBC One and S4C.

Wales v France betting odds

To win the match

Wales 41-20

France 4-11

Draw 25-1

Handicap

Wales +6.5 17-20

France -6.5 17-20

Best bets for Wales v France

Wales +7

1pt Evs bet365

Louis Bielle-Biarrey to score a try

1pt 6-5 bet365

Wales v France teams

Wales: Cameron Winnett; Josh Adams, Joe Roberts, Owen Watkin, Rio Dyer; Sam Costelow, Tomos Williams; Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Keiron Assiratti, Will Rowlands, Adam Beard, Dafydd Jenkins (c), Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Corey Domachowski, Dillon Lewis, Alex Mann, Mackenzie Martin, Gareth Davies, Ioan Lloyd, Mason Grady.

France: Leo Barre; Damian Penaud, Gaël Fickou, Nicolas Depoortere, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Thomas Ramos, Nolann Le Garrec; Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Uini Atonio, Thibaud Flament, Emmanuel Meafou, Francois Cros, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt (c).

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Sebastien Taofifenua, Georges-Henri Colombe, Romain Taofifenua, Alexandre Roumat, Paul Boudehent, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana.

Wales v France team news

Wales: Wales have named a new-look centre partnership of Joe Roberts and Owen Watkin. They are among five new faces, with lock Will Rowlands' selection facilitated by captain Dafydd Jenkins' switch to blindside flanker.

France: France have made eight changes. Number eight Gregory Aldritt returns to captain the side, while full-back Leo Barre, centre Nicolas Depoortere and lock Emmanuel Meafou make their debuts.

Wales v France predictions and betting tips

Wales' post-World Cup turnover of players meant they were always expected to struggle in this Six Nations but France's issues were unforeseen.

Les Bleus are caught in a collective malaise following their quarter-final exit from the World Cup. Shambolic in their opening defeat to Ireland, they were almost as bad against Scotland, but a combination of the Scots' poor decision-making and a lack of suitable camera angles saw France win in Edinburgh.

A rogue kicking tee then saved them in their draw against Italy but while France have made eight changes, there are fewer headlines than that number suggests.

Captain Gregory Alldritt's return was expected, while previous regulars Thibaud Flament and Julien Marchand boost the pack and wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey adds excitement.

For Wales, gutsy defeats to Scotland and England were followed by a bit of a bashing in Dublin and Warren Gatland's side have lost their first three Six Nations games for the second straight year.

Gatland insisted when naming his team that his selection was about building depth, but it felt like he was resting players in anticipation of a wooden-spoon decider with Italy. However, the Azzurri's win over Scotland means his calculated risk may have backfired.

Another defeat could leave Fabien Galthie's position as France coach untenable and it may take time for Les Bleus to settle, especially while usual full-back Thomas Ramos beds in at fly-half.

However, for all their faults, there is still magic in this French squad. It may not be pretty but the return of Bielle-Biarrey, a tryscorer in Edinburgh, might just help them scrape another victory.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.